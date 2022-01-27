Farmers want a ban on the below-cost selling of food

A review of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s structures will be initiated this year, in a bid to attract more members the organisation's president Tim Cullinan has told the association’s 67th annual general meeting as he also called for a ban on the below-cost selling of food.

“More than ever, farmers need a higher price for their product.” Mr Cullinan said, while also highlighting need for a food regulator to be introduced immediately.

“There is now a law banning below-cost selling of alcohol. We need the same for food. This needs to be part of the food regulator legislation.”

Asked about the organisation's structure he said: “We cannot be afraid of change.” When asked by the Irish Examiner to elaborate on what this review will entail, Mr Cullinan said “our association has been around now since 1955” and that it’s “seen in the last two years the way we had to adopt like everybody else using technology and bringing change about”.

“Any association that’s around that long, it’s important we go back and look at our structures, see how we’re doing our business, become more efficient, use more technology into the future and get us in a better place for the next 20, 30 years,” he said.

“We have 74,000 voting members in our organisation, and we want to protect that.” He said that the stage of progress the review is currently at is that “we’ve made the decision”.

“For now, we have to sit down and develop the plan around what structures we are going to look at, I can’t give detail today because this is evolving.” He said in the coming weeks, him and his officers will be “expanding” on the matter.

Mr Cullinan today acknowledged that it was “positive” to see the association return to a financial surplus in 2021, with the latest accounts to March 31, 2021 showing that the association recorded an operational surplus of €1,790,140.

Climate action and emissions targets dominated Mr Cullinan’s opening speech and briefing session with the media this afternoon. “Since our last AGM, we now have a new Climate Act on the statute books.

“Flowing from that, we have emissions ceilings for all sectors.” Agriculture has been allocated a reduction range of between 22%-30%.

Mr Cullinan said that there has been “a lot of hard work” done by the IFA lobbying on this issue “to ensure that agriculture was not saddled with an unfair burden”.

“While our ceiling may be lower than other sectors, it will be extremely challenging,” he said.

“We must remember that our emissions come from food production. They must be regarded differently from those in other sectors.

“Climate policy around the world is now impacting on food production. Other EU member states are taking drastic action to reduce their output.

“Yet, our global population is due to increase from 7.5 billion today to 10 billion by 2030.

“We all accept we have a climate emergency, but we now risk creating a global food emergency.” He said that “too many policy decisions” in Europe and around the world “don’t have a proper analysis of the consequences”.

“The EU Farm to Fork is a classic example of this. A policy being launched and slipped in through the back door,” he said.

“Global climate policy treats every country as a silo, but there is a lack of joined-up thinking on food.

“Not every country can produce its own food. We are fortunate that our island is an ideal location to produce food.

“We should celebrate this, nurture it, and continue to develop our sector. Global demand for our main commodities is growing.” He said that people will need more food - “but the EU and our Government want us to produce less”, he claimed, and this is “short-sighted”.

“More people will need more food,” he continued.

“This policy will have to change in the years ahead. Food will have to be a bigger priority.

“Irish farmers will be needed more than ever.” He said that Ireland must “strike the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability”.

“The emphasis must be on reducing emissions, not reducing output,” Cullinan said.

“There’s a big focus in the next CAP on the new agri-environment scheme. I want to put down a marker here today: this scheme has to work for productive farmers.

“And the money cannot leak to service providers. It must stay with farmers.

“The CAP is no longer supporting food production. The emphasis is now on environmental measures.