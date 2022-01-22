Reserve 'already met' for 29 acres in Limerick

A 28.9-acre holding of "prime agricultural land” near Newcastle West in Co Limerick has just come on the market and is already enticing prospective purchasers.

The property is located in the townland of Ballylinane, about 6.5km from Limerick’s county town of Newcastle West.

This is a strong performing part of the Golden Vale in terms of agricultural land prices, with a mixture of agricultural interests locally, including dairying, beef cattle and equestrian. The farm is all in pasture, with the reasonable price guide of €300,000 (just over €10,000 per acre) already met, according to selling agent Declan Woulfe of Abbeyfeale Estate Agents.

“We’re already meeting the reserve at the moment,” he confirmed. “It’s still early days and it’s likely to make more than that — there’s a significant level of interest in it.”

According to Mr Woulfe, there is interest both from locally-based prospects, as well as from farther afield.

“There aren’t any farm buildings, but it’s ideal fattening land. There’s water and electricity on-site and it’s very convenient to Newcastle West," he added.

The farm is currently used for dry stock and is laid out in easily managed divisions, the agents says, with good access at the end of a cul-de-sac public road.

“In the immediate area, you have mostly dairying and dry stock farming, but predominately dairying,” he said.

As well as farming interests, this is the size of holding that would also come within the ambit of investor interest – those seeking to place money in a “land bank” rather than the actual bank. The farm also comes with entitlements worth in the region of €3,000 a year.