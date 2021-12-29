36-acre South Tipperary farm new to the market for €300,000

The holding comes with a good collection of outbuildings, which are in a useful condition, if in need of some modernisation
Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 15:16
Conor Power

There is already strong interest in a 36-acre farm in South Tipperary new to the market.

With two active bidders already involved and given the location of the property, it’s no surprise that offers seem to be quick off the mark.

Situated in a corner of South Tipperary approximately 12km from Fethard, where a powerful dairying scene is accompanied by a vibrant beef cattle sector, the farm may also attract the attention of the many strong players in the international equestrian scene.

“It’s decent quality ground and in a really good location,” said auctioneer Robbie Grace of REA Grace in Callan, Co Kilkenny. “It’s bounding the River Anner and it has very good road frontage, laid out in two large fields.”

The property doesn’t come with any entitlements. It is in permanent pasture and will lend itself well to any number of farming enterprises.

The holding comes with a good collection of outbuildings, which are in a useful condition, if in need of some modernisation. They include a large three-ban hay shed and a number of other buildings. There is also a reliable water supply from the river.

“The interest is good at this time and we are under offer,” confirms Mr Grace. “The land in this area is generally good and there would be a good number of large dairy farmers locally... There’s also a good equestrian element nearby too, with a number of important stud farms in this part of the world. But it’s primarily good dairy farmers in the immediate area.”

The asking price of €300,000 (€8,300/acre) certainly appears to be reasonable and is likely to attract plenty of other offers. The farm is located just out of the most golden parts of the Golden Vale but farm sales in this area have performed well in recent years too.

