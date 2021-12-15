The improved beef prices won’t cover the cost increases farmers face

Unfortunately, many producers are convinced that their silage is better than the results that they have received back from the lab or through mobile NIR. Funny enough, nothing has changed over the years as no customer has ever asked me to retest a silage when the results are excellent.
December often corresponds with a transition of silages on farm. This year in particular has seen a huge amount of bale silage available and, as a result, many are only just after opening the pit.
Take care when moving over to pit silage as it tends to be lower in dry matter, meaning higher acid loading and it may be more finely chopped which can cause temporary digestive upsets.
As we head into mid-December, it is, unfortunately, becoming more common to hear of spoilage in silages.
This is happening with both pit and bales, but more commonly in pits. Mouldy silage is dangerous to feed to any animals and can have major implications for their performance and health.
If in doubt throw it in the dung heap would be a simple message.
Optimising performance each winter is key to achieving a margin from every animal in your care.
Each detail needs to be reviewed, with silage mineral analysis money well spent.
Doing one every few years will give you an up-to-date mineral profile of your grass on the farm.
This will be of particular benefit where new ground is being harvested for silage or where forages have been bought in. Feeding a cheap mineral might be a total waste of time if it doesn’t balance your forage sources.
Buy a mineral based on what it will deliver to your stock rather than trying to save money by buying any available mineral.
The feed rate guidelines on the bag should be followed carefully. These feed rates are intended to deliver the required mineral elements for the target animals being fed.
Those feeding maize silage, whole crop and beet, in particular, need to make sure that they are supplementing with sufficient phosphorous.
Typically beef minerals are to be fed at 20g per 100kg live weight, so take care to increase the minerals fed as you progress through the winter as stock grow and increase in weight.