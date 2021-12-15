'Spectacular' 148-acre Limerick dairy farm hits the market at €2m

A 148-acre working dairy farm near the village of Clarina — 10km or so south of Limerick — is expected to make €13,500/acre.

With a mixture of high-quality ground, outbuildings, facilities and a two-storey farmhouse, this is a large holding that will cause many ripples across the surrounding countryside, being one of the largest ready-to-go farms to grace the market in some time in this part of the Golden Vale.

Selling agents GVM Auctioneers describe it as a “spectacular” roadside dairy farm, and even though one could still consider it as not yet fully launched, there have already been offers.

Outdoor cubicles at Breska House, Co Limerick

“It’s a big dairy farmer who’s retiring,” explained agent Tom Crosse. “It’s really a class farm, and it’s an honour to be involved in the selling of it.”

The land is laid out in well-balanced accessible paddocks with a central passageway. The property is well fenced, with a mixture of timber posts, mains fence, stone walls and natural hedgerows. The land is elevated, enjoying spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The farm known as Breska House comes with some €20,000 worth of single payment.

“If one was borrowing, it can be a very useful asset to have,” said Mr Crosse. “Banks like them... Obviously, there are changes afoot in that area [of single farm payments] but they’re there at the moment and represent a considerable asset.”

The extensive range of outbuildings includes a 14-unit milking parlour, a dairy, a five-column hay barn with lean-to, ancillary machinery sheds, calf houses, a four-column barn with extensive indoor and outdoor cubicles, a silage slab, a six-bay slatted shed and a 250,000-gallon slurry tower.

The lot also includes a two-storey farmhouse, approached via a sweeping driveway.

“The house is old and in need of some attention but it’s a ready-to-go dairy farm,” said Mr Crosse, who adds that the property won’t be broken into lots and will be sold as one holding.

“It doesn’t lend itself to sub-division.

“It’s in a very affluent area made up of sizeable agricultural holdings and very good-quality one-off housing,” added Mr Crosse, who confirmed an asking price of €2m (€13,500/acre).