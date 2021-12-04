Helmets and safety training to become mandatory for farm quad users by 2023

Mandatory headgear and safety training will become legal requirements to drive a quad - even on your farm - in a bid to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities connected to all-terrain vehicles.

The rules, which will come into effect from November 20, 2022, will apply to all quads used for work purposes.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English signed the Statutory Instrument which introduces the obligation for the users of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on Tuesday, November 30.

Minister English said: "In recent years, there has been a number of accidents in farming and other areas of work involving ATVs.

"The number and severity of these incidents have given rise to serious safety concerns, particularly across the farming community.

"The overall objective of these amending Regulations is to reduce the level of death and serious injury associated with ATVs in the workplace by providing specific legal requirements for the wearing of head protection and for operators of ATVs to undergo professional training."

Between 2008 and 2017, 12 farm fatalities involved ATVs. It includes four cases were farmers were trapped, two who were crushed, three who made impact with an object, two who struck ground and one who struck another vehicle.

"ATV fatalities have shown a significant increase in recent years. Investigations into the causes of these accidents by the Health and Safety Authority have shown that many cases are caused by the lack of training and head protection," Minister English added.

"The introduction of mandatory training and use of PPE for using ATVs was a recommendation of the Farm Safety Task Force, and I am pleased to bring this legislation into effect.

"The new measures will come into force on November 20, 2023. The two-year lead-in period in relation to the enforcement of these requirements is to allow everyone involved - users, suppliers and retailers enough time to ensure that all of the necessary measures will be in place for compliance."

Martin Heydon, Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, added: "ATVs are important tools on many farms. However, they can be dangerous, and the 11 fatalities recorded by the HSA are a stark reminder of that fact.

"It is possible to reduce the risks associated with the operation of ATVs and that starts with appropriate head protection and training. I welcome the work of my colleague Minister English to introduce this legislation as it is another important step to drive down the unacceptably high number of fatalities on Irish farms."