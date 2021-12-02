European beef industry meeting to share ideas for better sustainability

Beef industry stakeholders are invited to attend an online meeting to share knowledge and exchange ideas on how to improve the sustainable future of the sector in Europe.

The event taking place tonight (Thursday, December 2) is the second international meeting of the EU-funded project BovINE.

BovINE’s Irish network manager Kevin Kinsella said: “Everybody is welcome. All beef farmers and stakeholders are invited to register and attend online the very interesting sessions organised by our Estonian partners”.

Estonia’s Minister for Rural Affairs, Mr. Urmas Kruuse, will open the meeting with a keynote speech on Estonia's perspective on sustainability and beef, followed by a series of sessions presented by BovINE’s Network Managers and Thematic Working Group leaders.

“Many solutions to the challenges facing the beef sector already exist,” says BovINE project co-ordinator, Prof. Maeve Henchion of Teagasc.

“Some are solutions farmers have come up with themselves and are already implementing on-farm, others have been developed by researchers and are ready to move from research into practice. BovINE has collected solutions to specific topics across all dimensions of sustainability from these sources in 2021.

"We look forward to discussing them with farmers, advisors, researchers and all representatives of the beef value chain at our forthcoming meeting.”

The project’s four core areas include: Environmental Sustainability; Socioeconomic Resilience; Production Efficiency and Meat Quality; and Animal Health and Welfare.