Programme offering schools free vegetable growing kits to open tomorrow

Applications are set to open for the next round of a healthy eating project for primary schools tomorrow (Friday, November 26).

The Incredible Edibles initiative has grown to cover 1,800 schools nationwide with places available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2008, over 500,000 schoolchildren have taken part in the programme.

The aim of the project is to educate students about growing fruit and vegetables and to increase their knowledge of food origin and quality. It also highlights the important role that fresh, Irish produce plays in a healthy balanced diet and the importance of consuming at least five to seven portions of fruit and vegetables each day.

Participating schools receive free grow packs that contain everything teachers and students need to grow their own fruit and vegetables at school.

The project reconnects children with where their food comes from. Incredible Edibles is a hands-on project where the pupils get to grow, cook, and eat the produce themselves.

The programme's backers include the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education, the Department of Health & Healthy Ireland, Safefood, Irish Nutrition Dietetic Institute and Teagasc, as well as industry bodies such as Bord Bia, Country Crest, Keelings, and the Irish Farmers' Association.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State for the Department of Education Josepha Madigan said: “I am delighted to join with Agri Aware today at Airfield Estate in Dundrum to launch the Incredible Edibles healthy eating programme for Primary Schools.

“It is crucial that we create national awareness about the importance of healthy eating, especially for young people. Nothing trumps the quality of fresh food Irish food. Our standards are second to none.

“The Incredible Edibles programme empowers students by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to ensure a healthy diet. It is also fitting that this launch is taking place in the beautiful Airfield Estate which prides itself on sustainability and high-quality food in the heart of Dundrum.”

The Minister was able to sample some homemade soup, a simple recipe from the Incredible Edibles harvest at the launch at Airfield Estate in Dundrum.

Alan Jagoe, who chairs Agri Aware, the independent farming and agri-food education body behind the programme, added: “It was great to be at Airfield Estate to launch our flagship primary schools programme, Incredible Edibles. It is fitting that this venue in the heart of Dublin can be an exemplar for biodiversity and regenerative horticulture.

“We hope the children who take part in Incredible Edibles will develop a love of locally sourced, quality homegrown food. They will also gain an awareness of the importance, the time and effort, and the sense of reward for such endeavours too.

“This project has grown massively over the last 14 years, that is with great thanks to our 14 sponsors who make that expansion possible.”