€750,000 asking price for East Clare farm

A 73.5-acre farm in East Clare is set to go under the virtual hammer on Wednesday, December 1.
The holding, which includes a five-bed, two-storey farmhouse is being sold jointly by Kilrush-based Pat Consodine Auctioneers and online auction specialists The Munster Property Auction.
David Considine describes the holding as “without doubt, one of the finest farms to come on the market in the region for some time... the farm is all in one block and containing exceptional quality meadow and grazing land.”
The farm is just off the main road between Tulla and Ennis, 5km from Tulla village. It includes an attractive traditional farmhouse which, Patrick Covey of The Munster Property Auction say, is “in need of a little TLC.”
The €750,000 asking price includes several outbuildings, most of which are of old design but have renovation potential.
There is a large hay shed, cattle crush and holding facilities, as well as a row of old stone sheds.
The farm also benefits from its own water source from the adjacent river.