Bird housing order announced in Northern Ireland

An Avian influenza housing order will come into effect for all birds and poultry in Northern Ireland from November 29, the region's Department of Agriculture has announced.

It's one of several measures introduced as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in Northern Ireland, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots announced.

The decision to introduce a housing order follows the confirmation of 17 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in Britain and two cases on farms in the Republic of Ireland, where a housing order was introduced on Saturday (November 20).

DAERA officials have also confirmed, late last night, the presence of Avian Influenza in two wild birds retrieved from the Belfast Waterworks site earlier this week. However, no cases have yet been recorded on farms in Northern Ireland.

Disease control zones have been put in place around all infected premises to mitigate against onward disease spread.

The new housing measures will require all bird keepers in NI will be legally required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and follow strict biosecurity measures.

This applies to owners of pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, Minister Poots said: “I took the decision to introduce the new housing measures in order to try to prevent an incursion of avian influenza into the poultry flock in Northern Ireland.

"It is now a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds. This decision was based on sound expert advice and in consultation with the industry.

“This decision to house is an additional step to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone introduced on November 17, and another necessary precautionary measure requiring all bird keepers to keep their birds housed. These housing measures build on the strengthened biosecurity measures that were brought in as part of the AIPZ.

“Since my decision to introduce the housing order, we have now discovered avian flu in two wild birds in Belfast – that tells us unequivocally that the disease is already here and in our wild bird population.

"Keeping it out of the commercial flocks is now down to our poultry sector and the measures they take to keep the disease out. Adhering to, and constant review of, all biosecurity measures is the best weapon we have to avoid an incursion.

“My officials will continue to liaise closely with stakeholders and colleagues in GB and the ROI as the situation develops.”

Poultry and captive bird keepers are advised to be vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and any wild birds, and seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns.