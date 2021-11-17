More than €300,000 sought for 117ac farm near Kilgarvan

In what is turning into a good week for substantial holding coming on the market in Kerry, a 117-acre farm is new to the market with Kenmare-based auctioneer Majella O’Sullivan.

The large holding is in the townland of Gortnaskeagh, near Kilgarvan and comes in two adjacent parcels, divided only by the public road. One parcel consists of 26 acres of ground, while the second parcel contains just over 90 acres of "good, dry fertile land".