More than €300,000 sought for 117ac farm near Kilgarvan

In what is turning into a good week for substantial holding coming on the market in Kerry, a 117-acre farm is new to the market with Kenmare-based auctioneer Majella O’Sullivan.
The large holding is in the townland of Gortnaskeagh, near Kilgarvan and comes in two adjacent parcels, divided only by the public road. One parcel consists of 26 acres of ground, while the second parcel contains just over 90 acres of "good, dry fertile land".
The 26-acre parcel is NHA-designated land (Natural Heritage Area), with 11 acres set out in fully deer-fenced forestry under the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme. The forestry has been in a seven-year contract starting in 2020.
The larger parcel constitutes grazing land, with approximately 20 acres of it particularly dry and fertile. Most of this section is under GLAS 3 contract. Approximately 5.4 acres of this is under wild bird cover, with the rest of the ground in LIPP (Low Input Permanent Pasture).
The GLAS contract expires, however, on December 31, with the option announced this week to extend the agreement for a further 12 months.
The remaining acres (approximately 70) in the main parcel of land consists of ground in need of some work but which holds good potential for improvement. More potential lies in the existence of a derelict farmhouse included on the land.
All of these various schemes mean that the farm comes with a substantial annual income, more details of which can be obtained from the selling agent.
With the agents looking for offers in excess of €300,000, or around €2,560/acre, this is a property that will attract plenty of attention both locally and from farther afield for those seeking a large number of acres in one block.