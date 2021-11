Mart trade firm as we head for the home straight

With just a few weeks remaining before attention turns from bullocks to turkeys, the trade for cattle at the mart remains strong. You still have time to get up a few lads before Christmas, but don’t expect any bargains.

Close to 700 stock were on offer at Kilmallock on Monday last. This included 200 dry cows, with 40 buyers purchasing dry cows. Demand at the mart was keen from the ringside and also from our friends online.

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1,540 a head or €2.50 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1,200 each or €1.76 per kg. Heifers made up to €1,100 each or €2.27 per kg.

Dairy stock sold up to €1,340 a head while in the suckler ring a 6-year-old Limousin, calving in January to Limousin made €1,650.

Up to €485 was paid in the calf ring for two August-born Limousin heifers.

360 weanlings were sold on Tuesday night. Weanling bullocks made up to €810 a head or €2.58/kg.

Entries continue to be taken for a dairy sale at Kilmallock mart on Friday 26th November and an Organic Sale on Saturday 27th November.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 395kg 930 2 Lim steers 370kg 860 3 AA steers 370kg 840 3 Fr steers 340kg 600 2 Hr steers 530kg 1180 5 Ch steers 498kg 1160 3 BB steers 543kg 1090

In Macroom on Saturday Tim McSweeny reported “Big numbers, prices good, with plenty of buyers, which keeps the sellers very happy.”

Dry cows here sold from €135 to €910 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2/kg to €2.25 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.35/kg

Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg, while weanling heifers made from €2.15/kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Fr steers 557kg 990 8 Hr steers 668kg 1380 2 AA steers 502kg 1130 3 Ch steers 535kg 1250 1 Ch cow 940kg 1850 1 Ch cow 780kg 1550 1 Fr cow 750kg 1270

Bandon mart on Monday had 225 calves on offer with Friesian bull calves selling from €50 to €130 a head with the stronger runner type making up to €360 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €15 under to €395 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €175 to €560 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €457 to €663 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €356 to €720 with their weight. Heifers made from €150 to €780 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Fr steers 305kg 480 6 Fr steers 460kg 780 2 Hr steers 452kg 960 8 Hr steers 588kg 1190 3 Sim steers 800kg 1520 2 AA heifers 272kg 540 1 Fr cow 555kg 580

Kanturk mart next and mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe

“Kanturk Mart was a hive of activity again on Tuesday with a trade similar to last week. We saw plenty of demand for feeding and finished cattle.

“Last Saturday we held a suckler sale of 5 star Limousin Sucklers. These were top class animals from the Coisceim Herd of Mr. James O’ Connor with lots making €2500 to €3600.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Ch steers 415kg 1040 1 Lm steer 485kg 1210 1 Ch heifer 540kg 1250 3 AA heifers 530kg 1180 1 Lm cow 665kg 1430 1 Hr cow 680kg 1040 1 Fr cow 685kg 1030

Next we will look at a sale of interest for dairy farmers, the sale of dairy stock at Kilkenny mart on Monday.

Mart manager George Candler reported “A steady trade for most dairy stock, with the main

sector of the catalogue taken up by in calf animals calving January to mid April 2022.”

Freshly calved Friesian cows made from €1120 to €1700 per head.

Freshly calved Friesian heifers sold from €1100 to €1600 per head.

In calf Friesian heifers sold from €1050 to €1480 per head.

Maiden heifers made from €650 to €720 per head. Kilkenny mart on Monday had 80 dairy stock on offer.

And looking back to last Thursday’s general cattle sale at Kilkenny mart, George reported.

“A smaller sale of cattle today in Kilkenny on Thursday but a much sharper trade

for beef bullocks and forward stores, especially continentals. Quality Friesian bullocks made up to €2.12 per kilo. Heifers peaked at €1690 for a 700 kilo Limousin.

“Cull cows met a good firm trade especially for quality lots.”

The mart had 840 cattle on offer at Kilkenny.