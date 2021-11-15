One year extension to be offered on GLAS contracts

Farmers taking part in the GLAS, the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme, are to be offered a one-year extension to their contracts.

The offer will apply to all those with GLAS 1, 2 or 3 contracts, which will expire on December 31, 2021.

Around €200m a year is paid out through GLAS to reward farmers for environmentally-friendly farming methods which tackle climate change, preserve biodiversity, or protect habitats.

Making the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said it was crucial farm schemes were maintained.

“My department has now issued information packs to current active participants in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme, including an offer to extend their GLAS contracts and the ways in which they may apply by the deadline of December 10, 2021," he said.

"The process will be similar to that undertaken last year. I was encouraged to see the number of participants who extended their GLAS contracts for this year, as it meant that the provision of environmental benefits continued to accrue during the transitional period before the new CAP while farmers also had continuity of income.

"Securing these crucial farm payments was a key priority of mine. It was important to deliver income security to these farmers in GLAS as we transition between CAP programmes."

Minister McConalogue added that, as extensions are being offered for several schemes, the department will issue offers on a sequential basis.

The department will confirm separately the arrangements for how farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme and the BDGP can apply to roll over their participation.

“My department has endeavoured to make the process to extend as straightforward as possible, with a few options available for submission of application. A key point is that actions undertaken under GLAS continue on January 1, 2022, so farmers may now wish to consider whether to avail of the offer and be in a position to reply upon receipt of offer," Minister McConalogue said.

Irish Farmers Association Rural Development chairman Michael Biggins said the announcement will provide certainty for applicants.

Michael Biggins said: “The process for farmers must be kept simple. All farmers who respond must get a confirmation of receipt of the application. Any GLAS participant who has not replied by either method before the closing date of December 10 must be contacted again by the department prior to the closing date to ensure all GLAS participants have ample opportunity to extend their GLAS contracts.”

A text message will issue first to each participant who is registered with the Department to receive texts, giving the option to reply ‘DAFM Y’ (for Yes) or ‘DAFM N’ (for No).

Participants will have 72 hours from receipt of the text message to reply. Participants will already have received this text message and are encouraged to respond soon.

Applications may also be submitted by logging on to agfood.ie from Thursday, November 18. Agents can use the AgFood portal to submit applications on behalf of their clients.