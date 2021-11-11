Case of bird flu confirmed in white-tailed sea eagle in Kerry

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of bird flu in Co Kerry.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 (HPAI H5N1) was confirmed in a white-tailed sea eagle near Tarbert.

The eagle was submitted to the Veterinary Laboratory in Limerick as part of the Department’s wild bird Avian Influenza (AI) surveillance programme.

The Department also confirmed that wild birds in Donegal and Offaly have also been confirmed positive for H5N1 today, including both mute swans and whooper swans and wild geese.

One Minister for State described the confirmations as “very concerning”.

Last week, a strain of the virus was detected in a peregrine falcon in Co Galway.

The Minister for Agriculture said it is “very unfortunate that this case has been detected in such a rare bird”.

However, Charlie McConalogue commended the Department’s wild bird AI surveillance programme.

“It is important that we remain vigilant, and I would also urge that flock owners should also be watchful. We should do everything that we can to ensure that potentially-infected wild birds do not have contact with domestic flocks.”

Members of the public have been urged not to handle any dead birds but to contact the Department of Agriculture or the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan added: "There is the immediate issue of the direct impacts on birds generally, and also, of course, there may be issues arising that impact on birds of conservation concern, including those being re-introduced to the wild under projects such as the flagship White-Tailed Sea Eagle Re-Introduction Project."

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and therefore consider the risk to humans to be very low.

Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

The Department added that the additional findings of H5N1 in wild birds highlights the risk of introduction of avian influenza to the poultry sector.

It “remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks,” a statement revealed.

“Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.”