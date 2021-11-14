Smallholding in South Tipperary expected to make €500k at public auction

Strong prices are regularly achieved for good agricultural land in this area
Smallholding in South Tipperary expected to make €500k at public auction

The home at Moyglass Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 07:00
Conor Power

Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke will be holding a public auction next week of a smallholding of 19.6 acres, located in the townland of Moyglass, 6km from Fethard in South Tipperary.

This is a part of the world where strong prices are regularly achieved for good agricultural land and this property is particularly good – all in grass and certified organic.

The presence of a good quality home adds another element to the story and as it stands, the property is likely to attract those seeking the ‘Good Life’ more than those seeking to extend their holding.

“It’s a lovely holding,” says selling agent John Stokes. “It also has a four-bedroom bungalow, with planning granted for a substantial extension. There’s also a nice range of outbuildings there. There are fourteen stables there and a sand arena.” 

The guide price is €500,000 (€25,500/acre), a figure that’s expected to reflect its value, according to John.

“It’s very hard to get a nice little block like that, with a range of buildings and a good infrastructure,” he says.

The auction takes place at 3pm on November 17 at the Hotel Minella, Clonmel.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Irish-based nutrition group Glanbia has announced a 22.6pc drop in earnings from last year END Farmers urged to be cautious over Glanbia Ireland buy-out proposals
Portrait of a White Tailed Sea Eagle Case of bird flu confirmed in white-tailed sea eagle in Kerry
Rising to the challenge: How dairy farmers are building more sustainable enterprises Rising to the challenge: How dairy farmers are building more sustainable enterprises
Smallholding in South Tipperary expected to make €500k at public auction

North's largest milk buyer to move to solids-based payment structure

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices