Smallholding in South Tipperary expected to make €500k at public auction

Clonmel-based auctioneers REA Stokes & Quirke will be holding a public auction next week of a smallholding of 19.6 acres, located in the townland of Moyglass, 6km from Fethard in South Tipperary.
This is a part of the world where strong prices are regularly achieved for good agricultural land and this property is particularly good – all in grass and certified organic.
The presence of a good quality home adds another element to the story and as it stands, the property is likely to attract those seeking the ‘Good Life’ more than those seeking to extend their holding.
“It’s a lovely holding,” says selling agent John Stokes. “It also has a four-bedroom bungalow, with planning granted for a substantial extension. There’s also a nice range of outbuildings there. There are fourteen stables there and a sand arena.”
The guide price is €500,000 (€25,500/acre), a figure that’s expected to reflect its value, according to John.
“It’s very hard to get a nice little block like that, with a range of buildings and a good infrastructure,” he says.
The auction takes place at 3pm on November 17 at the Hotel Minella, Clonmel.