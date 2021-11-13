Clare farm represents a tempting package at under €10k an acre

Located in a scenic rural Clare about 20km east of Ennis, a substantial holding represents something of a unique package for the area.

The property, known as Scart House, is just outside the small village of Kilkishen. It has 96 acres of land, with a small portion devoted to forestry land and the majority under grass.

“There are approximately 60 acres of top-quality ground in it,” says auctioneer Matthew McMahon. “There are 11 acres of good marginal ground... Then, there are about 25 acres of forestry; some of which has been clear-felled and some of which has been re-planted.”

While the land quality overall would not be in the category of the best Golden Vale pastures, the holding cuts a striking presence and is beginning to turn heads. It’s a farm that has been very well tended to – which is evident upon initial inspection, both in the land and in the house and outbuildings.

“The land has been meticulously maintained,” says Mr McMahon, “and I’m not overstating things when I say that. On this farm, everything was done meticulously.”

The house is an attractive two-storey dwelling – a large four-bedroom farmhouse that dates from the latter part of the 19th century or the early part of the 20th century.

The outbuildings are in equally neat condition. They include one large shed containing slatted pens, cubicles, calving pens and creep area; a smaller shed with three slatted pens and three calving pens; an old milking parlour (now a loose shed); a five-bay loose shed and a number of convenient sheds to the rear of the dwelling; a four-tonne meal bin and cattle-handling facilities.

There are entitlements with the farm that are worth in the region of €9,500 per year, further details of which may be obtained from the selling agent. There is also a one-sixth share of 26 acres of commonage and the holding’s proximity to the village of Kilkishen may give the land some development potential.

All in all, it’s a very attractive package that may suit any number of potential buyers. Or, as Mr McMahon puts it, “It’s a property that would tick a lot of people’s boxes... It’s almost too big for a hobby farmer but yet, a hobby farmer may just buy this. It’s a decent holding in excellent heart.”

The price guide of €950,000 (€9,900/acre) makes it a sweet package at a sweet price.