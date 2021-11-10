Kinsale farm on the Old Head is expected to top €14,300 an acre

The land is laid out in one block, is all currently in grass and has access to the public road on its northern boundary
The farm at Lispatrick Old Head, Kinsale

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 13:14
Conor Power

Highly sought-after lands around the Kinsale area have been the subject of headline-grabbing prices for several years now. A 26-acre farm – new to the market with Lisney Auctioneers – is one of excellent quality land and has the potential to create some headlines of its own.

The farm is located in the townland of Lispatrick in a very scenic area, approximately 11km southwest of Kinsale and 2.3km east of Garretstown and its popular beach. The property is due to be sold by public auction and this time, the auctioneers are going with the online route – an option that has become increasingly popular over the Lockdown period.

“We’re selling it online, using the Offr website,” says Johnny McKenna of Lisney’s Cork office. “The auction takes place on Friday, the 10 th of December at 12pm.” Bidders can register beforehand and log on to offr.io to be sure of a place at the table when the bidding starts.

“After that, it will be just the same format as a traditional auction,” says Johnny. “It’s our first time doing it so we’re looking forward to it.” The land is laid out in one block, is all currently in grass and has access to the R604 public road on its northern boundary, with 128 metres of road frontage along part of its eastern boundary.

“The level of interest has been hard to gauge just yet,” says Johnny, “because we’ve literally just put it on the market.” The strong farming interests locally will establish a good deal of interest in any case. After that, there is liable to plenty more from farther afield. Land here is not only sought after for its potential to increase one farmer’s holding, it is also a very solid investment and an investment that’s conveniently located to Kinsale and Cork City. While there are houses and businesses nearby and even a site with planning permission just to the north of it, there is no apparent potential for development and the land will sell for its market agricultural value; whatever that turns out to be on the day.

The AMV for the property is listed at €380,000. At €14,300 per acre, this would represent a strong price, whatever way you look at it. However, land in this corner of Munster has seen stronger and sale was recently agreed on a holding adjoining this one for a price rumoured to be in the region of €17,000/acre.

