Rising to the challenge: How dairy farmers are building more sustainable enterprises

You’d think the bigwigs in Agriculture House could use a few other letters of the alphabet when coming up with new acronyms.

Farmers have always been expected to wear many hats but now add to the list two “caps” — whatever could be confusing about that?

CAP, referring to the EU’s Common Agriculture Policy, has of course long been a fixture of Irish rural vernacular, but now add to the list the Carbon Action Plan, with the same acronym, which is the title given to the Irish Government’s new road map for reducing agri-food emissions by 22%-30% within the next decade.

The plan will require every farmer in Ireland to adopt several practices from a menu of measures designed to bolster carbon sequestration, improve biodiversity and reduce emissions.

Vanessa Kiely O’Connor, who runs a 65-cow dairy herd along with her husband, realises the importance of sustainability more than most; when she’s not in wellies on the farm, she’s been busy studying a diploma in environmental science and social policy at UCC and is already carrying out most of the measures outlined in the plan.

Ms Kiely O’Connor already runs fairly tight block-calving from January through to March, and based out in heavenly West Cork, she has only just brought the cows inside full-time a few days ago, having had them out at grass since January 21.

Water quality and overcoming the challenges of changeable weather is a key concern for dairy farmers. File Pic: Larry Cummins

“I call West Cork the ‘dairy capital of Ireland’ because it’s whatt we do best — our geography and our grass growing ability here make it very easy for us to have our cows out longer — we can almost get 300 days a year bar weather issues.

“I farm as a business and have to think about what my customers want — what does my processor and the people who market my produce want. What we have is a sustainably marketed product by putting in the effort to have the best image you can have as a farmer.

“I’m a smaller scale farmer, so efficiency has always been a priority and doing the best with what I have.”

Kiely O’Connor said she first became interested in her farm’s carbon footprint and finding ways to lower it in 2016, when her daughter calculated the farm’s efficiency as part of a university project researching the sustainability of Irish dairy herds.

Since then, the family has managed to increase its Estimated Breeding Index, a measure of productivity per animal, by 15%.

“In 2016, we would have had milk solids 401kg per cow, and by 2020 it’s up to 505kg, and that’s mainly by working on our breeding.”

Changes implemented over the last few years have also included improving soil fertility to boost grass growth and ensuring that every blade of grass is used to its full potential.

“I try to keep the farming system I have simple: The cows eat grass and clover, and if I can provide what they need, I have less dependency on ration,” Kiely O’Connor said.

“I’ve learned how to carry out grass measuring and improve grass utilisation. For example, my Bord Bia audit will show that 96% of the diet of my cows here is grass now.”

As a result, she has been to reduce bought-in feed for her stock — a big saving when prices are currently soaring.

“We have also reduced the calving interval,” she said. “I focus on my bulls more and now I almost pick out a bull for each cow to breed the best replacement. I just select my best cows for breeding and all the others, even though they might fill the jar, if they don’t show the quality needed on the milk records and they don’t have the longevity in EBI I breed them to beef instead. And I never pick a bull which is listed as a ‘minus’ for any health traits.

“I look at them like they are family and am always looking at how I can improve things for the next generation. I do the best for my kids and I do the best for my cows.”

Even though she does not finish the calves herself, Kiely O’Connor uses the dairy beef index to breed more efficient beef animals out of cows whose progeny are not destined to join the dairy herd, a practice that has environmental benefits for other parts of the food chain.

Most importantly for the business, embracing better efficiency has also improved the farm’s profitability.

“My cows were producing lots of milk and milk solids but when I looked what I was making in terms of cents per litre, I wasn’t making the same as the top 25% of my co-op,” she said.

“The milk that was going through had all the butterfat and protein there, but there was more water having to go through too — so the cows were producing a lot of milk, and at the end of the year it looked like she was great, but I was getting paid for my butterfat and protein so that was where my focus came in.”

Improving the solids content of milk also has wider environmental benefits as it means less water needs to be skimmed off at the processing plant and also reduces the environmental impact of transportation.

She also feels that limits on the organic output per cow against annual milk yield, which have previously been suggested by the Department, would negatively impact low-output herds which produce high milk solids most.

However, despite her ambitions to make her farm as green as possible, Kiely O’Connor said it had not been without its challenges.

She had to take out a five-year loan with the credit union to fund the purchase of a trailing shoe slurry tanker, once the requirement for Low Emission Spreading Equipment came into force.

“We have been able to cut down on fertiliser use this year, but I haven’t had the same level of growth as what I would have had with it, but I was able to take on extra land, which meant I wasn’t overextended in terms of grass,” she said.

Although she already sows paddocks with clover, said she would like to see more research carried out on mixed-species awards and how they can help reduce chemical fertiliser use, as well as better and more targetted support for some of the changes required.

“The herd is still in progress, but I am doing everything that’s asked of me, and I’m quite confident I’m up to the task,” she added.

Meanwhile, based out in north Co Kildare, Brian Rushe runs a much larger, more intensive dairy enterprise, but still makes three main environmental areas —emissions, water quality and biodiversity loss — a priority for his business.

Rushe is a new entrant to dairy, having made the move from beef and tillage in 2013.

“Our focus is maintaining our level of income by reducing our environmental footprint all the time,” he said.

“...The way we are managing our land has changed; we would have traditionally cut back our hedgerows annually, but now I take a different move; I do around one third a year, so a hedgerow will only get down once every three years. I’m more aware of the impact of that on biodiversity. I’m more aware of the impact of how managing my soils and looking after my soils and my grassland better can help to sequester carbon, but also help to reduce nitrogen fertiliser use.

“We have looked at ways to reduce fertiliser use on the farm through the use of legumes as part of our swards - and that’s not just because input prices are as high as they are at the moment.”

As well as using red and white clover on his farm, Rushe also recently paid to get the carbon content of his soils analysed — something he hopes to monitor and improve over the next few years.

Water quality and overcoming the challenges of changeable weather is a key concern for Mr Rushe too, and as a result, he has started to fence out wider from watercourses and repair riparian margins on his land.

“It has business benefits too, because the higher the organic matter of the soil, the better resilience to drought and better soil fertility.

“We have invested in extra slurry storage above what is legally required - and a lot of other farmers have done this too. It means we have more scope and flexibility around when we spread, in case of inclement weather,” he said.

“We have also purchased Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment, which has been quite expensive, but has helped reduce our ammonia emissions, and use protected urea. Then we have also been focusing on the amount of livestock on the farm — by building a more fertile herd, it reduces the amount of livestock we need.”

It’s a sentiment felt across the wider industry. “Three or four years ago, the conversation in a discussion group would all be about how to up production and become more efficient,” he said. “Now the discussion is by and large, the environment and what are we going to do about reducing our impact. Farmers are mad for it. There is a lot at stake. For me it’s really exciting being a farmer at the moment — it’s like relearning a lot of what you know.”