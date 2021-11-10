Food and drink exports down €260m due to Covid impact

The value of Irish food and drink exports fell by €260m over the last year, a report published this week by Ireland’s food promotion body Bord Bia has revealed.

Last year, sales of agri-food produce totalled €13bn, a 2% decline on 2019’s value.

However, the period covers the full calendar year, during which the Covid-19 pandemic caused the international shutdown of travel and hospitality, a period described by Bord Bia as “the widest disruption to normal market activity since World War 2”.

“That it was limited to just a 2% decline was evidence of sustained demand for Ireland’s produce, particularly in the emerging markets of Africa and Middle East,” the report states.

“The emergence of Covid-19 at the end of 2019 in China appeared at first as a regional health challenge. This quickly morphed into a global pandemic, with social, cultural and economic implications.

“As lockdowns and travel restrictions spread across the globe throughout February and March 2020, the global trade in goods, including food and drink, entered difficult straits, with an emerging emphasis on local produce.

“The cost and logistics of shipping were severely disrupted. Shipping costs doubled for many and transport along some key routes was not possible due to the displacement of many containers from their normal routes. For Asian routes, elevated costs persisted throughout the year.”

Alcohol was the biggest loser, with Irish spirits and beers down by €248m, or 16%, followed by seafood, which although accounting for a much smaller portion of exports, saw sales plunge 9%.

The largest contributor to Irish agri-food exports, dairy, held strong seeing overseas sales rise by €25m, a 1% increase on the year before.

Overall, meat and livestock rose slightly, reporting a 2% increase. It was a good year for sheep meat, which saw a 12% uplift in sales.

Live animal exports were also up 10% in terms of value, while pork increased by 9% year-on-year, perhaps boosted by pork imports to China, whose national pig herd was halved followed a spate of African swine fever cases. However, the ‘other meat’ category saw a 14% decline.

The report also suggests Ireland has benefitted from lost UK sales within the EU.

Exports of food and drink from Ireland increased 16% in value since 2016, the year that the UK voted to leave the European Union, with the majority of that growth to markets in the EU27.

Over the same period, the value of Irish food and drink exports to the UK also increased to €4.3bn.

Both sterling and the dollar weakened slightly against the euro over the year but the core economic disruption of Covid-19 was focused on channel, not currency.

However, as a proportion of its overall exports, Ireland is becoming less reliant on the UK.

Last year, a third (33%) of Ireland’s food and drink exports were shipped to international markets outside the UK and EU. A further 33% went to the EU27, with the remaining 34% to the UK.

In 2016, the value of food and drink exports was €1.8bn less than it was in 2020 and the split was 32% to international markets, 31% to EU27 and 37% to the UK.