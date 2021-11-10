Department rows back on proposed cap to suckler numbers in CAP Strategic Plan

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has rowed back on proposals to cap suckler cow herd numbers included in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

The restriction would have prevented suckler herds participating in the programme from increasing their stock numbers.

However, this has now been removed.

It will also no longer require participants in the Sheep Improvement Scheme to also take part in a Bord Bia Sustainable Lamb Assurance Scheme.

The proposed cap on suckler herd sizes was first suggested by officials in August during the department’s virtual townhall meetings.

Officials at the meetings had warned the structure of every farmer in Ireland’s direct payment would change as a result of the proposals, which outline how the new CAP will be implemented.

However, speaking this week as he launched a public consultation on the draft environmental report on the proposed CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he had listened to feedback and made changes.

“I promised to bring this CAP to the farmers of Ireland through a deep and wide consultation process and I believe that has been the case.

“I have been listening to the views of stakeholders over the past few months and most recently at the mart meetings, and I have made changes to the draft plan where possible,” he said.

“I have changed our approach to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme. While the number of suckler cows a farmer can be paid on as part of the intervention will still be based on a reference year, there will be flexibility for farmers to increase the number of animals on their farm outside of the intervention.

“Based on successful pilots in 2021, I have decided to programme the Straw Incorporation Measure for the full five years of the next CAP programme, offering an additional intervention designed to support the tillage sector. I have likewise programmed the Collaborative Farming Grant for the full period, offering surety that farmers can avail of that support up to at least 2027 under the CSP.”

Other changes have been made to the draft CAP Strategic Plan include additional support for generational renewal and for women in farming in both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 elements, and a ramped up Collaborative Farming Grant will also encourage older farmers to work alongside new entrants.

The definition of an “active farmer” has been updated and further information added on “conditionality” — the new buzzword to replace “cross-compliance”.

However, Mr McConalogue said further changes could still be on the cards.

“My officials will continue to work on the plan over the coming weeks in order to fully take account of the recently announced Climate Action Plan 2021, as well as stakeholder feedback on the draft plan and the environmental report as a matter of urgency in order to meet the statutory deadline of January 1, 2022,” he said.

The consultation will run until December 8, 2021. Once responses are taken on board, the final plan will then have to be approved by the Government before it is submitted to the European Commission by January 1, 2022. The commission then has six to eight months to approve the plan, which will then come into effect on January 1, 2023.

The new plan will represent a change in the approach to CAP planning and implementation compared to previous periods.

Instead of the familiar compliance-based approach, a new performance-based model will be adopted. This will be underpinned by a ‘New Delivery Model’, under which member states’ performance will be judged on outputs and results, and on how their CAP Strategic Plan contributes to CAP objectives at EU level.

It will also push for higher levels of climate and environmental ambitions and contains measures that will help improve biodiversity and water quality, as well as increasing carbon sequestration and removal.

The new “Green Architecture” for the plan will have three main elements: A baseline level of climate ambition that all farmers receiving direct payments must meet; a new ‘Eco-Scheme’ will account for 25% of total Direct Payment funding; and ambitious, environmentally-focused Pillar II interventions that will deliver long-term environmental improvement.

Within Pillar 1:

Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), will be implemented with a financial allocation of 10% of the Direct Payments envelope, paid on the first 30 hectares of all farms at a rate of approx. €43 per hectare.

CRISS is designed to redistribute payments from larger farms to smaller and medium enterprises.

Capping will be implemented to the maximum extent possible, giving an effective cap on payments of €66,000.

Convergence will proceed to 85% of the national average entitlement value for all entitlements by 2026.

Within Pillar 2:

Financial Allocations have been announced for all nationally co-financed elements of the plan.

The Pillar 2 intervention to support early-stage producer organisations has been expanded to allow support to a wider variety of sectors.

In the On-farm Capital Investment intervention, it is proposed that a higher rate of 60% will be offered to qualified young farmers and female farmers to support generational renewal and gender balance. The higher rate equates to an uplift of 20% in the next Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme.

Submissions can be online through a digital questionnaire on the CAP page on the Government website or in writing via email or post.

Written submissions should be marked: ‘Draft Environmental Report’.