Preparing your breeding plans for Autumn 2022 calving

Autumn calving suckler herds will start breeding soon. Thankfully most are only being housed in many parts of the country. I housed on Wednesday of this week as grass covers are where I want them to be for closing and I am doing a pre-breeding scan this evening. Any tail clipping, dosing and updating of heat detection collars will be done over next weekend. We plan to start breeding next week and want cows settled on their winter diet before we start. That will have the first calves on the ground at the end of August.

Suckler feeding once housed

It is important to know the quality of your silages. If you plan to feed no concentrates to suckler cows rearing calves then this is not a problem and a great cost-saving if the silage is on or above 70 DMD. Silage below this quality will require supplementation. Suckler cows need sufficient energy to produce enough milk of good quality to rear the calf, while also maintaining their own condition. Any remaining energy will be required for her to go back in calf. If a suckler cow is losing excessive condition post-calving, she will be in negative energy and fertility will suffer as a result. Cows in negative energy show poorer signs of heat will tend to have shorter heats and as a rule of thumb don’t go in calf as easy. While supplying energy, any concentrates fed to the cow rearing a calf will also supply a source of essential minerals and vitamins required to improve reproduction. If you are only feeding silage to cows, you will need to feed post calver minerals.

Heat Detection- a key part of fertility performance

Accurate heat detection is such an important part of good fertility in any herd. If you don’t submit a cow to AI or to the bull, she can’t go in calf. Keep good records of any heats you see regardless of if you are using AI or a stock bull. One of the main purposes of this should be to allow you to identify cows not cycling and in need of intervention. Heat detection aids such as Tail Paint and Scratch Pads are every bit as useful indoors as they are outdoors. Vasectomised bulls are also an excellent heat detection aid and are becoming more popular in suckler herds using AI apart from the fact that they are another animal to be feeding through the winter. A growing number of suckler herds have also introduced heat and health monitoring systems to help with heat detection, particularly for those working off-farm and still wishing to use AI. As I mentioned above, identifying cows that are not bulling will allow you to do something about it. These cows can be scanned to identify any issues they may have, such as uterine infections or damage caused by a previous calving that may have gone unnoticed. If a significant number of cows are not cycling, don’t ignore the possibility that the pre or post-calving nutrition may not be what is required.

Sire selection

The sires you use for your herd should be determined by the target market you have for your progeny along with your requirement for calving ease depending on how hands-on you can be around calving. With the suckler scheme set to continue over the coming years with higher requirements for 4 and 5-star females, then breeding decisions must continue to be made with these requirements in mind. That aside, if you intend to sell the weanlings, select bulls that will deliver a high weaning weight.

If you intend on finishing the cattle you need to select bulls with high carcass weights and good conformation. Choose bulls appropriate for your cow type. Calving difficult figures should always be taken into consideration during bull selection.

Continental genetics generally have a longer gestation length, so starting a little earlier is required to achieve the target of 1 calf per cow per year. Cows and heifers need to be in a positive energy status in order to achieve an acceptable conception rate.

Stock Bulls fit for service

If you are running a stock bulls for indoor breeding, are they fit for the job? If you notice a lot of cows repeating after three weeks from natural service, investigate any possible causes sooner rather than later. Get the bull fertility tested if in doubt. Keep an eye on the bull’s feet and legs particularly if they are on slats. Younger lighter bulls are often better suited to serving cows indoors as they are less likely to get injured. If you have purchased a new bull, make sure that he is vaccinated for everything that you vaccinate your herd for before introducing him to the herd. If you have a large number of cows to serve, make sure that you have enough bull power. Where possible alternate bulls to reduce fatigue from overwork.