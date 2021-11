Mart Reports: As cattle numbers go down, prices go up

Our first stop this week is to Dungarvan mart and to mart manager, Jonathan O’Sullivan, who gave us this report following Monday’s sale of cattle.

“We had an improved trade on Monday for all cattle. As numbers begin to decline, prices increased for both bullocks and heifers.”

And at the moment the mart is on the lookout for large numbers of dry cows and also Hereford, Continental and Angus bullocks 500kgs and over.

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 AA steers 567kg 1190 3 Lm steers 513kg 1190 4 Hr steers 478kg 1020 7 Fr steers 646kg 1240 3 AA heifers 483kg 1030 1 Ch cow 675kg 1080 1 Fr cow 695kg 1040

Next to Kanturk mart on Tuesday and mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe.

“We had another busy day here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

“Prices are holding steady, with plenty of demand for all types of Angus and Hereford cattle, both ringside and online.

Pictured at the Munster Branch Irish Angus Cattle Society heifer show & sale in Kilmallock Mart are the reserve champion 'Luddenmore Ellen Erica' shown by Chris Vickery for owner Michael Sheahan, Kilmallock & Peadar Glennon, General Manager, Irish Angus Cattle Society. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

“Aberdeen Angus heifers made from €2/kg to €2.23pkg. Over 700 cattle entered for Tuesday’s mart, including 150 dry cows.

“And just a reminder to all our customers, on Saturday, November 13th we will have a dairy and suckler sale beginning at 12.30pm. Some top-class animals will be up for auction.

“On November 30th we will hold our annual Fat Stock Show and Sale.

“We will also hold our fundraising draw for the Irish Heart Foundation on the same day. Tickets for the draw are available from the mart office.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 720kg 1600 4 AA steers 485kg 1040 5 Hr steers 575kg 1170 1 Sim heifer 485kg 1150 1 AA heifer 515kg 1150 1 AA cow 800kg 1510 1 Hr cow 785kg 1380

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €120 under to €765 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €240 to €760 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €220 to €570 with the kilo. Weanling heifers sold from €220 to €445 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €740 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 740kg 1480 4 Hr steers 483kg 980 1 Lm heifer 680kg 1440 1 Ch heifer 490kg 1060 3 BB heifers 443kg 950 1 Fr cow 705kg 1190 1 Ch cow 845kg 1610

Saturday in Macroom can only mean one thing, a trip to the mart. But for those unable to attend, fear not, mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan is on hand to give an account of the action.

“We had another big sale here last Saturday with nearly a full clearance of all stock.

“In general cattle prices have recovered a little on the previous weeks.

“Dry cows sold from €120/kg up to €760 over the euro per kilo. Friesian bullocks were a steadier trade selling from €120/kg up to €335 over the kilo. Continental bullocks made up to €2.55 a kilo. Heifers sold from €2.00/kg up to €2.29/kg.

Pictured at the sale in Cork Marts Dungarvan are seven Friesian bullocks born October 2019 with an average weight 646 kilos which made €1,240 each. Photo O'Gorman Photography

“Weanling stock met with a very lively trade, with continental type weanling bulls making up to €3/kg, heifers made up to €2.60/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford weanlings sold from €2.25/kg to €2.50/kg.

“We had a very successful sale of sucklers, with a full clearance of over 50 lots.

“They sold from €1300 up to €2000 for the best of them, and from €950 to €1000 for lighter lots.

“Aberdeen Angus and Herefords sold very well making up to €2.20 a kilo.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 520kg 1270 1 Lm steer 565kg 1370 6 Fr steers 525kg 860 1 Lm heifer 635kg 1450 1 Lm heifer 590kg 1350 1 Lm cow 730kg 1490 1 Fr cow 740kg 1160

A good demand for stock continues at Kilmallock mart.

On Monday 815 stock went under the hammer. On Tuesday 450 weanlings were on offer.

Bullocks sold for up to €1400 a head or €2.60 per kg.

Dry cows (140 on offer) sold for up to €1450 a head or €1.92 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1500 a head or €2.56 per kg.

Dairy stock on Monday sold for up to €1300 a head.

Up to €510 was paid in the calf ring for a June born Hereford bull.

On Tuesday weanling bulls sold for up to €1050 a head or €2.63 per kg. Weanling heifers made up to €920 a head or €2.72 per kg.