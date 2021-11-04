Confirmed case of bird flu in Ireland

Virus can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds but that human infection is extremely rare
The case was confirmed in a peregrine falcon tested in the Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory.

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 10:24
Alan Healy

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype H5N1 in a wild bird in Oranmore, Co Galway.

The peregrine falcon was submitted to Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory as part of the Department’s wild bird AI surveillance programme.

Highly pathogenic H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds, poultry and captive birds in Great Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and Denmark since mid-October.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says that HPAI H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds but that human infection is extremely rare and no human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe this year. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are safe to eat.

The Department said they are currently in the high-risk period between October to April for the introduction of HPAI into Ireland from migratory wild birds returning to overwinter from areas where HPAI is widespread. Wild birds act as the main reservoirs of avian influenza viruses.

The Department said it is in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks. "Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office," the Department said in a statement.

