12,000 female farmers excluded from higher TAMS rate

More female farmers will miss out than benefit from a special 20% uplift on the next Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) grant designed to encourage more women into the industry, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Just over 5,570 women are set to benefit from the decision.

However, that figure is dwarfed by the 12,737 excluded from the additional grants because of their age.

TAMS offers grant aid towards 40% of the cost of certain investments.

Young farmers are already eligible for a higher 60% rate, which will now also apply to “trained” female farmers aged between 41 and 55 who participate in the scheme.

As young farmers, women with agricultural training up to the age 40 already qualify for the higher 60% rate for the scheme. However, those over 55 will remain exempt.

The measures, set out this week by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in the new CAP Strategic Plan, also include women-only knowledge transfer groups and a call under the European Innovation Partnerships initiative for proposals to examine women’s participation in agriculture.

The analysis is based on figures previously attained by the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG), which break down the number of female farmers by age.

Speaking to Irish Examiner Farming, Hannah Quinn-Mulligan, who chairs the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group, said: “Our figures show that the number of women who will benefit from 60% TAMS are 5,576 and the number of women who will be cut out is 12,437.”

Earlier this year, Freedom of Information requests by the group revealed that less than 4% of all TAMS payments were made to women.

“For us that was a key signal that something needed to be done in regard to incentivising women to take up TAMS,” Ms Quinn-Mulligan said.

“Every farmer knows that if you don’t improve or expand your business, the viability of that business is going to be in question.”

The group, which was founded in July, proposed the measure as part of its response to the Department’s CAP Strategic Plan.

“We were really appreciative with the engagement we got with the Department of Agriculture and minister Charlie McConalogue,” Ms Quinn-Mulligan added.

“Overall, the whole process for us was very positive and very constructive.

“We were delighted when we found out there was going to be a 60% TAMS grant for women over 40 and also the option of female-only knowledge transfer groups as well.

“However, the fact that only 4,576 women are between 40 and 55 and farming in their own right — and therefore able to qualify for the higher rate TAMS grant — is a serious concern for us, because what was pointed out in the Department of Agriculture’s own SWOT analysis was that women have to be supported across all age groups and farming sectors.” The most recently published figures from the Central Statistics Office show that in 2019 13% of workers in the primary agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were female.

For 2020, the figure was 15%, the highest since 2010.

The CSO’s 2016 Farm Structure Survey recorded 71,700 women working on farms, of whom less than one quarter (16,100) were farm holders.

Co Cork leads the way for women in farming, with 2,942 of the country’s 26,507 females with an active herd owner role registered.

The new CAP regulations place particular focus on promoting the participation of women in the socio-economic development of rural areas, with special attention to farming.