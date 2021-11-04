Attractive €10k an acre sought for 39-acre farm in West Cork

For sale with CCM Property Network, a 39-acre non-residential farm near Enniskeane, West Cork, has all the advantages to fetch a good price in the current round of autumn sales which have begun so well.

According to the selling agent Jim O’Brien of CCM’s Mitchelstown office, this is a piece of land in a part of the world where there are a lot of dairy farmers, as well as beef cattle farmers. Added to that is the magnetic draw that West Cork holds. It’s located in Scrahane, 5km from Enniskeane village and 11km west of Bandon.