Attractive €10k an acre sought for 39-acre farm in West Cork

For sale with CCM Property Network, a 39-acre non-residential farm near Enniskeane, West Cork, has all the advantages to fetch a good price in the current round of autumn sales which have begun so well.
According to the selling agent Jim O’Brien of CCM’s Mitchelstown office, this is a piece of land in a part of the world where there are a lot of dairy farmers, as well as beef cattle farmers. Added to that is the magnetic draw that West Cork holds. It’s located in Scrahane, 5km from Enniskeane village and 11km west of Bandon.
“It’s very well sheltered land,” says Jim. “There might be a small section of it needing attention on the southern side of the property but other than that, it’s very good quality land.”
According to Jim, there have been several enquiries, although no offers have arrived yet at the time of writing. The interest, he says, is from local sources as well as from farther afield. This is unsurprising as there would be plenty of local progressive farmers in the area. After that, this part of West Cork is well known for its consistently strong prices over the last number of years so a relatively modest-sized holding such as this one is sure to attract the attention of those looking to buy as an investment.
The asking price of €400,000 (just over €10k/acre) would appear to be quite a modest one, giving the location and the land quality.
“We’re taking into account that there is a small bit of woodland in the corner and a few bits of rock on the southern side,” explains Jim, “but we’d expect it to make more.”