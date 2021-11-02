€1.9 million sought for South Tipperary farm holding

A large holding in South Tipperary is always going to get the market to sit up and notice, and so it should be for a 124-acre non-residential farm for sale jointly with two Clonmel-based auctioneers – REA Stokes & Quirke and PF Quirke & Co.

The property is in the townland of Sladagh, 3.5km south of Fethard, 9km north of Clonmel and roughly equidistant (20km) from both Cahir and Cashel. With road frontage on both its northern and western boundaries, the access to the property couldn’t be better and the quality of the land is difficult to match, making this a rare jewel in this part of the world.

“It’s all laid out in one block,” says John Stokes of REA Stokes & Quirke, “with frontage onto two roads in a great location."

"The land is in very good condition. It would have been in tillage, historically, but some of it is in grass now as well.” Of the 124 acres, there are approximately 85 acres under tillage at the moment, with the remainder in grass. There’s a potent mixture of farming activities in South Tipperary, which will all suit this holding. With strong beef cattle, dairying and tillage sectors adding to the international bloodstock interests locally, there’s something for everyone in this large farm.

“It’s very hard to get a block of land like that all together,” says John. “You’ve some good farmers in the area so, please God, it will sell well. There are a few people enquiring after it already and it’s only just on the market.”

The property comes with a range of outbuildings that, while old, still have some value to offer to the next owner, according to the selling agent. Gathered around a large concrete traditional-style yard, they include a five-span, open-sided roll-top hay barn with a 5-span lean-to structure attached with concrete floors and cattle pens. There is also a three-span, roll-top, hay barn with stables attached, as well as a range of older stone buildings and the ruins of an old farmhouse.

“The buildings that are on it are old but serviceable,” says John, pointing out that it’s the land which is the real draw. “It’s good dry land,” he says.

The price guide of €1,900,000 (€15,000/acre) seems about right for this exceptional farm.