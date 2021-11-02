Sheep Market Report: Lamb trade could reach 700 cents per kg by Christmas

Never before have lamb producers experienced the November trade for lambs at its current level, which could only have been dreamed of in past years.

Factory ready lambs are scarce and the processors are having to work a lot harder to get sufficient this week, for which they are also having to pay stronger prices.

Such is the environment in which the trade finds itself some of the processors have not issued official quotes and rely on dealing directly with suppliers. Those quoting are on a base of 640-650 cents/kg plus the usual bonus for quality.

In reality, most of the deals are achieving well ahead of the quotes with 660 cents/kg reported to be widely available and some deals of up to 675 cents/kg mentioned as finishers of lambs are expecting the trade could hit 700 cents/kg pre-Christmas.

It was a similar trade at the live sales at the marts on Monday where prices were driven by small entries and strong demand.

There was a small entry of 300 head at Corrin Mart to benefit from "a flying trade". Butchers paid up to €103 over. There was a top price of €155 for a pen of nine weighing 52 kgs. A pen of ten weighing 54 kgs also sold for €155, while a pen of three weighing 51 kgs made €153. The factory lambs sold for up to €91 over.

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart where the trade was described as "on fire" with a full clearance in record time.

Up to €105 over was paid for the butchers' lambs with a top price of €159 for a pen of fifteen weighing 54 kgs, while a pen of twelve weighing 52 kgs sold for €157 and a pen of ten weighing 50 kgs sold for €150. The factory lambs sold for up to €103 over.