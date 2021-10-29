Fresh work permits for farm sector workers

The agri-food industry can seek more than 3,000 workers from outside of Europe, after the latest changes to the employment permits system in Ireland.

Evidence of significant skills and labour shortage challenges in the agri-food sector was acknowledged by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, as he announced 1,000 employment permits for horticulture operatives, 500 for meat deboners, 1,500 for meat processing operatives and 100 for dairy farm operatives.

“In addition, the equine sector has indicated a long-standing need for work riders, an occupation with niche requirements which are especially difficult to source. As of today, a quota of 100 general employment permits will be made available for work riders.” The Employment Permits quotas system is designed to attract highly skilled workers from outside the European Economic Area (the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) to Ireland, to meet skills demand that can’t be accessed through the resident labour force.

According to the Government, agri-food and agriculture are experiencing unprecedented labour challenges due to the pandemic, in spite of initiatives to attract and retain staff.

There were significant unfilled vacancies prior to the reopening of international travel, the number of which continues to increase, with an attendant risk to supply chains and harvests. “Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not having a seasonal employment permit. While legislation proceeds to rectify this, these new quotas will assist the sector,” said a spokesperson.

Minister English said agri-food worker shortages were most notable in meat processing and horticulture.

Along with agri-food permits, he announced employment permits for the construction sector, HGV drivers, hospitality managers, social workers, and opticians.

The permits came into effect last week.

The Minister said permits are not intended as a long-term substitute for up-skilling, and shouldn’t displace sourcing labour from the resident workforce.

“I encourage anyone who is looking to return to work or to join the workforce for the first time to engage with employers and their local INTREO office to avail of current job opportunities.” The employment permit system is reviewed twice a year, with the aim of maximising the benefits of economic migration while minimising the risk of disrupting the Irish labour market.

The state’s general policy is to promote sourcing of labour and skills within Ireland, the EU, and other EEA states. Employment permits are designed to attract highly skilled personnel from other parts of the world, if the requisite skills cannot be met by normal recruitment or by training.

IFA President Tim Cullinan welcomed the employment permits changes, saying the dairy, horticulture, pig and poultry sectors were seriously impacted by insufficient workers.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said IFA lobbied for 500 permits for dairy farm assistants, and the 100 granted is not enough.

IFA Horticulture Chairman Paul Brophy said there are considerable backlogs for renewal of work permits, and warned of crops not being harvested for Christmas because of staff shortages.

IFA Pigs Chairman Roy Gallie said it was hugely disappointing that pig farm operatives were not included, and Poultry Chairman Andy Boylan was disappointed “yet again” that the poultry sector was excluded.