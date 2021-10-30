Quality land parcel near Carrignavar receives offer equalling the price guide

A 22.5-acre non-residential holding in Ballybrack, Carrignavar, Co Cork, approximately 10km north of Cork City, is only just on the market but has already received an offer equal to its price guide (€250,000 or €11,000/acre).

According to auctioneer Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network, the bid came from an outside source, creating what could be the ideal circumstances for a counter-bid.

At least, that’s the theory. One never knows how property sales are going to go until the final bid and/or the final smack of the gavel. Normally, however, if a neighbouring farmer submits a full bid early on in the sale of a piece of land, it’s unlikely that anyone would bid against him. In this case, however, the possibilities seem more open. Or, as Éamonn puts it, “This will put the cat among the pigeons.”

“There are some large dairy farmers in that area but the offer didn’t come from any of them,” confirms Éamonn. “It was from a stranger to the area. Whether it’s going to be worked by the next owner or bought as an investment, who knows?” The vendor is a retiring farmer who, Éamonn says, has “enjoyed the benefit of a quality block of farmland that acted as a source of winter feed and also carried the replacement stock.

“The land is ready to go for the discerning purchaser to achieve a prized piece of farmland with extensive road frontage that has excellent sightlines to keep any planner satisfied.” There are no outbuildings, except the pumphouse for the private well. There is a Single Farm Payment that may be purchased with the land if so desired. Details are available from the selling agents.