Over €17,000 an acre sought for prime West Cork dairy farm

The extensive road frontage means that it could be sold in up to four individual lots
Over €17,000 an acre sought for prime West Cork dairy farm

Farming Property: 69 acres at Maryborough, Timoleague, Co Cork.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 09:42
Conor Power

The area of West Cork close to Bandon and Timoleague has, for the last couple of years, been one of the true hotspots for farmland prices in Munster and Ireland.

The current offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary is a prime example of this much sought-after zone of agricultural activity. The 69-acre non-residential holding is located in the townland of Maryborough, approximately 3.5km from the beautiful village of Timoleague, 4km from Kilbrittain, 13km from Bandon and 20km from Kinsale.

The location of the farm is stunning, the land quality is exceptional and it’s a ready-to-go dairy farm package, according to Henry.

“It is ready to go and there would be an option there to buy stock as well,” says Henry, “in case somebody was looking for a turnkey operation.” The land on this active dairy farm is laid out in easily managed paddocks serviced by a central roadway. There are two wells on the farm with water supply on each paddock. The fencing all around the property is in excellent condition.

“The next owner would have a very good chance of getting planning permission (for a dwelling) on the land, because of the fact that they would have to be living there as dairy farmers.” It is also possible for potential purchasers to buy the farm in lots. The public road makes a natural division and the extensive road frontage means that it could be sold in up to four individual lots, should the demand so dictate.

“The farm is currently carrying 95 cows,” points out Henry, “which speaks for itself in terms of the land quality.” The farm buildings are of excellent quality too and extend to over 24,000ft2 of indoor space. They include 145 cubicles with automatic scrapers, calving boxes, 30 individual calf pens, a nine-unit herringbone milking parlour and extensive dry storage space.

As the farm is brand new to the market, there hasn’t yet been a reaction from which to gauge the level of interest but there’s no doubt that it will be strong. The guide price is €1,200,000 (€17,400/acre) – reflecting the rarity of this quality package.

More in this section

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson over video conferencing as they s Irish sheep farmers concerned over New Zealand trade deal with the UK
Silo monitoring app wins top award at National Dairy show Silo monitoring app wins top award at National Dairy show
Three combines pour grain into one truck hopper at harvest The world is gobbling up European wheat like never before
USDA Boosts Effort To Support Virus-Hit Meat

US dairy cows too expensive to feed, causing herd to plummet

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices