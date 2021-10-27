Over €17,000 an acre sought for prime West Cork dairy farm

The area of West Cork close to Bandon and Timoleague has, for the last couple of years, been one of the true hotspots for farmland prices in Munster and Ireland.

The current offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary is a prime example of this much sought-after zone of agricultural activity. The 69-acre non-residential holding is located in the townland of Maryborough, approximately 3.5km from the beautiful village of Timoleague, 4km from Kilbrittain, 13km from Bandon and 20km from Kinsale.

The location of the farm is stunning, the land quality is exceptional and it’s a ready-to-go dairy farm package, according to Henry.

“It is ready to go and there would be an option there to buy stock as well,” says Henry, “in case somebody was looking for a turnkey operation.” The land on this active dairy farm is laid out in easily managed paddocks serviced by a central roadway. There are two wells on the farm with water supply on each paddock. The fencing all around the property is in excellent condition.

“The next owner would have a very good chance of getting planning permission (for a dwelling) on the land, because of the fact that they would have to be living there as dairy farmers.” It is also possible for potential purchasers to buy the farm in lots. The public road makes a natural division and the extensive road frontage means that it could be sold in up to four individual lots, should the demand so dictate.

“The farm is currently carrying 95 cows,” points out Henry, “which speaks for itself in terms of the land quality.” The farm buildings are of excellent quality too and extend to over 24,000ft2 of indoor space. They include 145 cubicles with automatic scrapers, calving boxes, 30 individual calf pens, a nine-unit herringbone milking parlour and extensive dry storage space.

As the farm is brand new to the market, there hasn’t yet been a reaction from which to gauge the level of interest but there’s no doubt that it will be strong. The guide price is €1,200,000 (€17,400/acre) – reflecting the rarity of this quality package.