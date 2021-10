Mart Reports: Busy with prices holding steady

We will start with our pals in Kanturk and Tuesday’s cattle sale.

Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe was on hand after a lively sale to give us our first report.

“Kanturk Mart was busy today with just over 700 animals up for auction, including 20 calves.

“Prices are still holding steady with 120 buyers online and ringside.

“Our next Weanling Show and Sale is on Tuesday in Ring 2.

“Application forms are now available for our Fat Stock Show and Sale.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Hr steers 555kg 1210 2 AA steers 545kg 1180 4 AA heifers 375kg 790 2 Hr heifers 440kg 900 1 BB heifer 615kg 1360 1 Lm cow 785kg 1400 1 Fr cow 720kg 1160

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €220 to €945 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2 to €2.20 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.

Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg, while weanling heifers made from €2/kg to €2.55/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 590kg 995 4 Fr steers 458kg 770 2 Hr steers 770kg 1460 2 Lm steers 900kg 1890 3 BB steers 571kg 1255 1 Sim cow 965kg 1910 1 Fr cow 800 1440

1,280 stock went under the hammer at Kilmallock this week. On the bank holiday Monday over 900 cattle were sold.

Bullocks here made up to €1410 a head or €2.77 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1330 a head or €1.89 per kg. Heifers made up to €1280 a head or €2.34 per kg.

Dairy stock sold for up to €1460 a head and sucklers made up to €1540 (paid for a 7-year-old Hereford calving at Christmas).

A Simmental male weanling born February '21 weighing 380 kilos sold for €900 at a sale in Macroom Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Heavy bulls sold for up to €1600 a head. Runners calves made up to €515 (paid for a July born Aberdeen Angus bull).

On Tuesday evening 300 weanlings were sold along with the Rockbarton Pedigree Angus Herd. Weanling bulls sold for up to €910 a head or €2.85 per kg.

Weanling heifers made up to €900 a head or €3.14 per kg.

The Rockbarton herd sold for up to €2350. A heifer, kindly donated by Michael Fitzgerald, sold for €2050 and was purchased by Margaret Hayes from Kilteely.

The proceeds from the sale of this animal went to The Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry and Milford Hospice.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 390kg 860 4 AA steers 381kg 840 2 Lim steers 465kg 1290 2 Ch steers 513kg 1260 1 BB steer 510kg 1250 4 Hr steers 493kg 1070 6 Fr steers 523kg 1070

Next to Ann Keane and a report on the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday.

“We had a smaller sale of bullocks on Friday with just short of 600 cattle on offer.

“Again, large numbers of 550kgs upwards.

“The quality stores and beef type bullocks held a very strong trade but the lighter lots and the slightly lesser quality would be back by about €30 to €40 on the week.

“Demand from the North still holding very positive.”

And looking back to Thursday’s sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls at the same mart Ann added,

“We saw a slightly smaller sale on Thursday with just over 500 on offer.

“The trade for fleshed stock still very strong in both cull cows and heifers.

“A smaller entry of aged bulls averaged €1.72/kg with a top call of €1,830 for a 970kg Limousin bull”

Ennis Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 815kg 1930 1 Lm steer 715kg 1830 1 Fr steer 825kg 1780 1 Ch steer 815kg 1930 1 Lm steer 715kg 1830 4 Hr steers 421kg 980 3 Sh steers 662kg 1480

After last Thursday’s sale of cattle at Kilkenny mart, mart manager George Candler gave us the following report.

“A somewhat bigger sale of cattle on Thursday here in Kilkenny with quality lots derived from the suckler herd selling well.

“Plainer cattle, especially with dairy traits, more difficult to get away.

“Beef bullocks and heifers still meeting a good demand as are cull cows.”

In Kilkenny on Thursday Friesian cull cows sold from €0.85 to €1.80 per kilo. Continental cull cows made from €1.40 to €2.35 per kilo.

Heifers in Kilkenny sold from €1.70 to €2.80 per kilo. Bullocks in Kilkenny on Thursday sold from €1.60 to €2.93 per kilo.

Kilkenny mart had 1200 cattle on offer.