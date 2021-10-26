Concerns about ongoing delaying in pig processing market

It may be necessary to make use of work permits for applicants from labour markets outside the European Economic Area
Butcher cutting meat on the Food Processing Plant

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 16:32
Ray Ryan

DELAYS in processing pigs due to labour shortages are causing widespread concern, former Minister for Agriculture, Brendan Smith, told the Dáil.

Asking if measures will be implemented as a matter of urgency to address this matter, he warned that the delays will lead to animal welfare issues. The current Minister, Charlie McConalogue said the Department of Agriculture had extensive engagement with the meat processing sector regarding current challenges in the supply of labour.

In the first instance, he said employers should avail of the range of supports available from the Department of Social Protection to recruit from labour markets domestically and in the European Economic Area.

“Meat processors must also continue to intensify efforts to make these roles more attractive and I acknowledge their ongoing efforts in this regard.

“However, it may also be necessary to make use of work permits for applicants from labour markets outside the European Economic Area,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said the Department of Agriculture is currently liaising on this issue with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, who have primary responsibility in this regard.

Irish Farmers Association Pigs Committee chairman, Roy Gallie has meanwhile called for universal support for the pigmeat sector.

Addressing a rally in Portlaoise, he said retailers, foodservice outlets, and butchers must offer consumers locally produced Bord Bia Quality Assured pork, ham, and bacon, not imported pigmeat.

He said the pig sector increased output and exports from €220m in 2007 to €950m in 2020, a €730m increase in value to the Irish economy.

"To not offer Irish consumers the opportunity to enjoy our quality produce and support locally produced pork, bacon and ham is wrong,” he said.

Mr Gallie said the IFA cannot stand by when some retailers and foodservice outlets do not offer their customers this choice.

He called on consumers to check if their pork or ham is Irish when purchasing and urged them to view the trackability documentation, which proves it is.

Mr Gallie also urged all retailers, particularly the foodservice and butcher trade, to abandon plans to import pigmeat, buy Bord Bia Quality Assured pork and ham, and support Irish pig farmers.

