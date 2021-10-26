Silo monitoring app wins top award at National Dairy show

The overall winner of the AXA National Dairy Innovation Award was Oldcastle, County Meath-based LvLogics.

LvLogics’ Silospi product, which is an internet-of-things (IOT) sensor measuring quality and quantity of feed bins, had earlier won the Blacknight-sponsored Technology category.

The low-cost, IOT-connected silo monitoring system provides data to farmers on their phone or laptop. The real-time data incorporates information like the levels, temperature and humidity of the meal in the silo or meal bin.

Email alerts can be sent to the farmer (and/or the meal supplier) at pre-determined levels, to ensure that the farmer never runs out of meal.

It has a number of benefits, including health and safety, as the need to climb silos to inspect levels is eliminated. Another benefit is the monitoring and assurance of the quality of meal by monitoring temperature and humidity.

This also includes the assurance that feed never runs out and the animal welfare benefit of a quality feed source always available.

An environmental and supply chain benefit through monitoring enables the mill to plan the efficient and more sustainable delivery of rations through a connected network.

Barry Finnegan of LvLogics reacted to his win by saying: “I’m blown away, especially with the people, the judges and the calibre of companies involved in this competition. It’s an honour to be given this accolade.”

One of the seven judges on the judging panel, Kathleen Lonergan Erickson of UCD, spoke live about the winner at the virtual awards presentation: “Together the judges were impressed with LvLogics Silospi's innovative capability and capacity.

“By replacing the need for farmers to psychically monitor feed bins, it also gives useful data that benefit the farmer and the feed merchants or mills. It also benefits the stock by ensuring the quality of the feed supply and also ensuring that feed never runs out.

“Overall, it is a positive innovation contributing to the health and wellbeing of people, animals, businesses, economy and the environment. The winners have the tech and high standards to back it up, congratulations.”

In the Technology award, Marteye’s On-Farm Dairy Sales was runner-up to LvLogics.

The Gold winner in the AXA National Dairy Innovation Engineering Award, sponsored by ACE: Agritech Centre of Excellence, was Unison, Smart Microdairy with a self-contained micro-dairy processing unit.

The Silver winner in the same section was the new Terra NutriTech Orbvie mobile water through mineral dispenser.

The Gold winner in the science section was Farmeye’s Soilmate App with the silver award going to Norbrook’s new Calcitrace P Liquid.