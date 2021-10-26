Beef Market: The start of the pre-Christmas kill is just around the corner

The processors rein on the higher prices for beef has at their factories has tightened as the supply chain continues to deliver a good intake.

The intake in recent weeks steadied at a point that was within the comfort zone for the processors to relieve any pressure to source cattle. But the kill of around 36,000 head per week was not secure enough to allow for a price cut and take the risk of producers opting to hold back finished cattle.

Instead, as mentioned a week ago, the safest route to take was a tightening in the margin over officially quoted prices being paid for stock, which was running at up to 5 cents/kg for the good suppliers and larger numbers.

The buzzword on the ground this week is that the factory agents have been told to stick to the quoted prices which the processors feel they can achieve and retain intake around the current level.

The calendar shows that we're into November on Monday which means that the start of the pre-Christmas kill is just around the corner and the plants will be sourcing the first of the cattle for a peak retail season immediately.

Given the current balance between supply and demand, it is a reasonably safe that the base price should be secure to the end of the year. That will achieve a remarkable Autumn season for finishers during which the prices held stronger and steadier than anyone could have predicted.

While there are rarely two seasons, which are similar on pattern and price, both the Summer and Autumn 2021 have been one of the better for finishers to leave some reasonable margin to offset their rising costs.

So it is a steady trade again this week with the steers on a base of 415 cents/kg, but without a top-up to any extent. It is a similar pattern for the heifers which continue on a base of 420 cents/kg.

The young bulls are continuing at, or very close to, the steer price for the equivalent grade with most of the R's being bought at 415 cents/kg for this week.

There appears to be a slight easing in demand for high numbers of cows and the prices for the poorer grading animals have been eased, while prices are maintained for the quality cows.

It is the time of the year when the culls from the dairy sector hit the market and an increase in poorly finished cows has not been welcomed. The good R grade cows continue to hit 390 cents/kg at the top end, with O grade ranging 350-370 cents/kg and plained P grade back to around 335-340 cents/kg.

The intake for last week reached 37,043 head which, although the highest for the Autumn, was about 700 head short of the same week in 2020.

The steers at 16,812 head was lower than last year by 800 head, while the intake of heifers at 10,604 head was up almost 1,000 head on last year. The cows accounted for 6,934 head, compared to 8,155 head last year and there was 2,147 young bulls.