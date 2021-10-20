Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

The three-year cap will be available on family-owned and operated farm business assets when a family successor is appointed to run the farm for six years
Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many." - IFA

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 11:57
Alan Healy

The three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal nursing home scheme came into effect this week.

The Irish Farmers' Association said the cap, on family-owned and operated farm business assets under the financial assessment of the scheme, will allow families to better plan and provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one while protecting the viability of the family farm for future generations.

The Fair Deal scheme provides financial support for those in long-term nursing home care with those receiving care paying part of the nursing home fees and the State paying the balance.

The amount you pay towards your nursing home fees is based on your income and assets including savings, investments and property. Under the three-year cap, those receiving care will contribute 7.5% of the value of their home or farm each year for a maximum of three years.

The three-year cap will be available on family-owned and operated farm business assets when a family successor is appointed to run the farm for six years from the date of appointment. The farm business must have been actively farmed by the person needing care, their partner or proposed family successor for at least three of the previous five years.

IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair Caroline Farrell said the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme is a significant step for farming families.

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many,” she said.

Ms Farrell acknowledged the work of Minister Mary Butler, as well as previous Ministers with responsibility for Older People, in getting these changes introduced.

“It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions. These farmers can apply by completing section 7 in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Homes support scheme office before April 20th, 2022”.

More in this section

Beef Trade: Static intake levels means prices remain unchanged from previous weeks Beef Trade: Static intake levels means prices remain unchanged from previous weeks
The Irish vertical farm growing basil without soil The Irish vertical farm growing basil without soil
Promoting biodiversity on the Comeragh Mountains Promoting biodiversity on the Comeragh Mountains
Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

Sheep Trade: Processors remain very anxious to get the lambs

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices