Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

The three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal nursing home scheme came into effect this week.

The Irish Farmers' Association said the cap, on family-owned and operated farm business assets under the financial assessment of the scheme, will allow families to better plan and provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one while protecting the viability of the family farm for future generations.

The Fair Deal scheme provides financial support for those in long-term nursing home care with those receiving care paying part of the nursing home fees and the State paying the balance.

The amount you pay towards your nursing home fees is based on your income and assets including savings, investments and property. Under the three-year cap, those receiving care will contribute 7.5% of the value of their home or farm each year for a maximum of three years.

The three-year cap will be available on family-owned and operated farm business assets when a family successor is appointed to run the farm for six years from the date of appointment. The farm business must have been actively farmed by the person needing care, their partner or proposed family successor for at least three of the previous five years.

IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair Caroline Farrell said the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme is a significant step for farming families.

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many,” she said.

Ms Farrell acknowledged the work of Minister Mary Butler, as well as previous Ministers with responsibility for Older People, in getting these changes introduced.

“It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions. These farmers can apply by completing section 7 in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Homes support scheme office before April 20th, 2022”.