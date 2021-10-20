44-acre farm is a rare opportunity near Tralee

A 44-acre non-residential holding on the northern outskirts of Tralee town represents a rare opportunity, as selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean rightly claim.

Not only is this grassland parcel in a zone of vibrant agricultural activity in North Kerry, it is also in a part of the world where the effect of the Kerry Co-op shares come into play in any offer of good quality land. Since the spin-off from the transition of the co-operative to a publicly listed company, there has been a good deal of the money waiting in the wings in the area, held by people in the farming sector who bring it out to use at times of good opportunities to purchase land.

The farm is located in the townland of Ballynabrennagh Lower, approximately 5km to the north-east of the centre of Kerry’s county town, 20km from Castleisland and 28km from Listowel. The Munster Technological University is just 3km away.

According to the selling agent Paul Stephenson, the land has been well maintained over the last number of years. Access is good with a substantial amount of road frontage running the full length of its northern boundary and the N69 road lies just 1km to the west.

Despite the fact that there are a number of dwellings built adjacent to it, there appears to be little by way of development prospects. The land quality itself is such that it may well benefit from some investment in drainage and improvement works. In the meantime, the rarity of a relatively substantial and very convenient holding such as this one will surely be enough to attract a range of interest, particularly at an asking price of €375,000 (€8,500/acre).