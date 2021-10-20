37-acre residential holding in South Tipperary already under offer

A 37-acre residential holding near the village of Holycross in South Tipperary is another good example of the kind of property that appeals strongly to those in the farming and non-farming sectors.

The farm in question is in the townland of Clohoge, 2.5km east of Holycross, just under 6km from Horse-and-Jockey and 7km south of Thurles.

This part of South Tipperary is renowned for its quality Golden Vale grassland, which is always under strong demand from the strong mixture of dairying, beef cattle and equestrian interests. In this case, the presence of the house – derelict though it is – has opened it up to demand from an even wider variety of interests, as Aidan O’Dwyer of selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald O’Dwyer and Davern explains:

“We’ve had a lot of enquiries from ‘ex-Tipperary’ residents currently living in places like Cork of Dublin who are looking for an opportunity re-locate back home,” says Aidan.

The attractive large traditional-style farmhouse was built possibly towards the end of the 19th century and is in a derelict condition. It is set approximately 100 metres off the public road in an equally attractive location, accessed via a gated entrance.

“The house is essentially a guaranteed planning permission and some people who have come to look at it have been looking at it in that context,” says Aidan.

The land has approximately 600 metres of road frontage and is perfect for any farming activity, according to Aidan. Of the 44 acres, approximately 37 could be described as top quality land, with some of the lower areas away from the road lessening in quality.

“You’ve an exceptional amount of road frontage,” says Aidan, “with the first 150-200 metres of land in from the road being exceptionally good. As you go back from the road, it goes down to a river and gets a bit ‘colder’ as you go inwards but it’s all good summer land.” All things considered, the price guide of €375,000 (€10,100/acre) might seem a little conservative.

It’s no surprise, then, to learn that there is already an offer on the table close around the asking price.