37-acre residential holding in South Tipperary already under offer

The land has approximately 600 metres of road frontage and is perfect for any farming activity
37-acre residential holding in South Tipperary already under offer

Farm Property: A 37-acre residential holding near the village of Holycross in South Tipperary

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 12:15
Conor Power

A 37-acre residential holding near the village of Holycross in South Tipperary is another good example of the kind of property that appeals strongly to those in the farming and non-farming sectors.

The farm in question is in the townland of Clohoge, 2.5km east of Holycross, just under 6km from Horse-and-Jockey and 7km south of Thurles.

This part of South Tipperary is renowned for its quality Golden Vale grassland, which is always under strong demand from the strong mixture of dairying, beef cattle and equestrian interests. In this case, the presence of the house – derelict though it is – has opened it up to demand from an even wider variety of interests, as Aidan O’Dwyer of selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald O’Dwyer and Davern explains:

“We’ve had a lot of enquiries from ‘ex-Tipperary’ residents currently living in places like Cork of Dublin who are looking for an opportunity re-locate back home,” says Aidan.

The attractive large traditional-style farmhouse was built possibly towards the end of the 19th century and is in a derelict condition. It is set approximately 100 metres off the public road in an equally attractive location, accessed via a gated entrance.

“The house is essentially a guaranteed planning permission and some people who have come to look at it have been looking at it in that context,” says Aidan.

The land has approximately 600 metres of road frontage and is perfect for any farming activity, according to Aidan. Of the 44 acres, approximately 37 could be described as top quality land, with some of the lower areas away from the road lessening in quality.

“You’ve an exceptional amount of road frontage,” says Aidan, “with the first 150-200 metres of land in from the road being exceptionally good. As you go back from the road, it goes down to a river and gets a bit ‘colder’ as you go inwards but it’s all good summer land.” All things considered, the price guide of €375,000 (€10,100/acre) might seem a little conservative.

It’s no surprise, then, to learn that there is already an offer on the table close around the asking price.

More in this section

Beef Trade: Static intake levels means prices remain unchanged from previous weeks Beef Trade: Static intake levels means prices remain unchanged from previous weeks
The Irish vertical farm growing basil without soil The Irish vertical farm growing basil without soil
Nursing home Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step
37-acre residential holding in South Tipperary already under offer

Sheep Trade: Processors remain very anxious to get the lambs

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices