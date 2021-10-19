Beef Trade: Static intake levels means prices remain unchanged from previous weeks

The beef trade at the factories continues 'steady as she goes' with both the finishers and the processors continuing to hold their ground.

With the intake of cattle at the plants remaining stable, the prices are also continuing in the same mode, unchanged from the level of recent weeks.

The processor continues to quote a base of 415 cents/kg for the steers. The only change in the situation is that the factories are sticking more tightly to their quoted price and making it a hard sell to get extra this week with only the exceptional good customer or large supplier reported to be capable of getting the base to 420 cents/kg.

It is a similar situation for the heifers. They are on a base of 420 cents/kg with the factory agents sticking as close as possible to their quoted price. There is reported to be some slight room for wriggle on the price with larger supplies of quality heifers.

The young bulls continue a stong trade with prices on par with the equivalent grade steer on 415 cents/kg for R's, while the quality R grade cows are making up to 390 cents/kg The improvement in the weather, which delivered Summer-like conditions in many parts of the country during the past week, is proving a valuable asset to the orderly movement of finished cattle to the factories.

There is no pressure on finishers to lighten stocking because of deteriorating ground conditions so far, which is a bonus at this time of the season. With the exceptionally mild weather, a late growth of grass has been reported from many parts of the country.

The close balance between demand for stock at the factories, to supply strong markets, and the steadiness of the intake for several weeks, has been a key factor in holding the price. An intake of 35,000 - 36,000 head/week leaves the processors with nothing more than a slight measure of comfort and no scope to pull on the price and risk stock being held back as a result.

On that front, 2021 has been an unusual year. This is not the first prolonged period of steady pricing this year, a feature which is most unusual in the beef sector. Of course it is highly beneficial for finishers to offer some degree of certainty. Indeed the sector could benefit from more of that pattern of trade.

The intake for last week was the highest year to date at 36,577 head compared to intake slightly shy of 36,000 for the previous week. Overall intake as well as the categories were close to the same week in 2020.

There was 17,007 steers, 10,115 heifers, 1,711 young bulls and 7,258 cows in the supply, which year to date is now running at 71,000 head, less than for the corresponding period in 2020.