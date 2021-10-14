Minister says other Departments must step up to the mark to resolve peat issue

The Minister of State with responsibility for local government and planning said last week he has no issue with supporting exemption of peat extraction from the planning process, but policy would be needed for an alternative regime meeting EU environmental standards.

Minister of State Peter Burke confirmed in a Seanad Eireann debate that up to 200 truckloads travelled 100km with peat from Latvian bogs to Riga, for shipping to Drogheda and onto the midlands, to Rathowen, Co Westmeath, near a bog where extraction was abandoned in 2019.

“I cannot do any more on my own because it is not under the remit of my Department. We need the other Departments to step up to the mark and do their piece,” said Minister Burke, explaining that he has no responsibility for policy on peat extraction.

However, his Department is bringing forward amendments to streamline planning procedures. But even if peat extraction substitute consents are obtained, the other half of the dual regime would be needed, namely an IPC licence from the EPA for large scale peat extraction of 50 ha or more.

“Peat extraction is permitted within the State but the process around it is very difficult,” said the Minister of State. “A provider must try to get leave from the courts, which can take a significant period of time. The provider then must get substitute consent, that is, retention permission, followed by planning permission for future use before going to the EPA to get licensed.” He added, “It is worth pointing out that the previous Government put in a statutory instrument intended to resolve this issue but it was struck down by the courts.”

The Seanad debate followed a horticultural growers protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, led by IFA President Tim Cullinan who said peat harvesting has been closed in Ireland and unless the Government resolves the loss of Irish peat, it will be responsible for the demise of the horticulture sector.

With a €477 million farm gate value in 2019, it is the fourth most valuable sector in Irish agriculture.

In the Seanad, Minister Burke clarified that the Government didn’t prohibit peat harvesting.

It ceased after a High Court judgment led to more onerous licensing and planning applications for bogs larger than 30 hectares.

Senator Micheál Carrigy of Fine Gael said there have been applications for leave to apply for substitute consent but, 15 months later, they are no further along in the process, and it would take six years to hopefully achieve regulatory approval to start producing peat again.

Seanad Éireann Leader Senator Regina Doherty of Fine Gael said her constituents in Dublin Fingal which has the highest number of horticultural growers in the country feel neglected and under-represented, fearing their industry faces extinction through no fault of their own or of the Government, due to a ban on extraction of Irish peat which resulted from a court case.

Senator Eugene Murphy of Fianna Fáil said only one-tenth of 1% of Ireland's peatlands were used to supply the horticulture industry.

Senator Róisín Garvey of the Green Party said, "We all love the bogs and in rural Ireland we love cutting turf. It is sad to let go of old traditions, but our old traditions will not save us in the climate and biodiversity crises. That is why we are at these mad crossroads."

Senator Lynn Boylan of Sinn Féin said, "If we are to allow the harvesting of peat for horticultural use as a short-term emergency measure, we must be absolutely certain that what we are allowing it to be used for is the bare minimum."

"We also need to take on board the findings of the courts regarding the extraction of peat in the past. It was illegal extraction. We cannot allow a situation like that to happen again."

"I hope that everyone who has rightly pointed out the hypocrisy of importing Latvian peat will as vociferously point out the wrong, which is that up until recently we were a net exporter of peat."

Independent Senator Alice-Mary Higgins said damaged peatlands are responsible for 6% of all carbon dioxide and biogenic emissions driving and accelerating global warming.

"I am cautious about whatever emergency measures might be taken. They must be for only one year."