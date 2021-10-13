Five-part 55-acre residential holding for auction in Limerick

Coming up for public auction next week and being offered in five possible lots totalling 55 acres, a residential holding in North County Limerick will surely make for a very interesting event.

With Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers holding the gavel, the auction will take place at 3pm on Wednesday the 20th of October at the GVM’s central Limerick offices on Glentworth Street.

This property consists of a mixture of parcels of land – some of excellent quality and some of lesser-grade quality, with most of the interest in the stronger parcels.

Lot 1 consists of 6.1 acres near the village of Robertstown. It is excellent quality pasture laid out in two fields and with frontage onto two public roads. The price guide is €10,000/acre.

Lot 2 is also excellent quality land and also in the vicinity of Robertstown. It consists of 21.5 acres, laid out in easily-managed divisions, well-watered and fenced. It has some ancillary sheds and is well suited for beef, dairying or equestrian use, according to the selling agents. The price guide is €10,000/acre.

Lot 4 at Shanagolden, Co Limerick. Part of a 55-acre holdingup for auction.

Lots 3 comprises a 5.2-acre land holding at Shanagolden Demesne. It’s located on the periphery of Shanagolden village – also a few kilometres south of Foynes and the Shannon Estuary. This may have long-term development potential, being adjacent to the village and its amenities. The price guide is €25,000 (€4,800/acre).

Lot 4 consists of 21.7 acres of mixed-quality land at Monemohill, Shanid. The property includes a derelict farmhouse and some ancillary sheds. The agent describes it as an ideal grazing farm or one which could be used for planting. The price guide is €100,000 (€4,600/acre).

Lot 5 is a two-bedroom bungalow on circa 0.45 acres. Accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, main bathroom and two bedrooms. It has oil-fired central heating and appears to be in good condition throughout. The price guide is €95,000.

All lots are being offered individually and will not be offered collectively, Tom points out. Interested bidders can turn up on the day with their deposit cheque, ensuring to be on time to pre-register.

Alternatively, interested parties can bid online. For this, they need to log on at lslauctions.com and register their interest with GVM (as well as supplying a bidding deposit) at least three days in advance of the auction.