Beef Price Report: Processors feel that they have the scope to tighten prices

It is another 'steady as she goes' week on the beef front at the processors, at least on the surface, as the flow of cattle shows very little change.

Beneath the surface, however, there are slight signs of a tightening by the processors of their rein on conceding higher prices to get the stock with more of the plants reported to be pulling back on paying above their quoted prices this week.

It is an indication that they are feeling a bit more comfortable with the supply flow and that pulling the prices closer to the actual quotes will not affect the intake, given the time of the year.

While finishers have had an expensive year with rising input costs, current beef prices are well ahead of expectations which is a compensatory factor and the factory bosses feel that they have the scope to tighten a shade.

It means that more of the steers are expected to be bought at the quoted base of 415 cents/kg this week. The evidence on the ground is that the finishers are finding it more difficult to get to 420 cents/kg which had been paid for a percentage of the stock last week.

The same policy appears to apply to the trade for heifers with more of the supply expected to be bought on the quoted base of 420 cents/kg and a harder challenge to get the 425 cents/kg which was available in recent weeks.

The young bulls continue to hold their base of 415 cents/kg for R grade, on par with the steers. Cows are also continuing strong at up to 390 cents/kg for the quality R grade cows, which is unchanged from recent weeks.

There was very little change in the intake at the processors for last week with the supply almost on par with the corresponding week last year.

The kill amounted to 35,968 head compared to 35,627 head in 2020. There was a close comparison with the 2020 supply across all categories. Last week the steers accounted for 17,191 head of the kill, which was slightly up on the 16,889 head in 2020, with heifers also slightly higher at 9,970 head compared to 9,444 for last year.

There were 1,332 young bulls supplied last week and 1,379 for the same week last year. The cow intake last week was slightly lower than last year at 6,919 compared to 7,274.

So where does that leave the overall year to date balance compared to 2020?

Well, year to date the overall supply is down by 70,434 head at a total of 1,287,211 head.

This pattern is expected to continue to the end of the year and with market demand for beef remaining strong it should be adequate to maintain producers in a strong position to expect the firm trade to continue.