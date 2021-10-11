Ornua acquires Cheese business doubling its footprint in the US

Dairy giant Ornua has acquired a US cheese ingredients business that will double the cooperative's footprint in the country.

The company behind the flagship Kerrygold brand has purchased Whitehall Specialties Inc (WSI) for an undisclosed sum from Mason Wells, a private equity firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This acquisition complements Ornua’s US Ingredients division, Ornua Ingredients North America (OINA) and is part of the company's long-term growth strategy in the US cheese ingredients market.