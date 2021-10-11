Legal Advice: Changing the provisions of our mother's will

Dear Karen, My mother passed away earlier this year.

In her will, my mother instructed that her house be left to me and 50 acres of land be left to my brother. I am the executor.

We are the only beneficiaries of her will.

However, we have come to a mutual decision that it is more practical for my brother to inherit the house and for myself to inherit the land.

Is there a way we can ‘rejig’ her will to make this possible?

Also, the value of the land is worth more than the value of the house.

Will I have to compensate him for the difference in value?

Dear Reader, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your mother.

In short, the answer is yes.

It is possible to alter the provisions set out in your mother’s will through Section 55 of the Succession Act 1965.

This section states that “The personal representatives may, subject to the provisions of this section, appropriate any part of the estate of a deceased person in its actual condition or state of investment at the time of appropriation in or towards satisfaction of any share in the estate, whether settled or not, according to the respective rights of the persons interested in the estate”.

Essentially, this empowers the person appointed to administer your mother’s estate, known as the legal personal representative, to vest assets in a certain beneficiary, so long that it equates to the beneficiary’s share in the estate.

This means that you and your brother will be able to rework the will so that you can inherit the land and he can inherit the house.

However, Section 55 requires that any difference in value be compensated to ensure the satisfaction of each beneficiary’s share.

This is a problem in your case as the value of the land is worth more than the house, meaning your brother will inherit less than his entitlement.

In order to avoid this problem, you will need to compensate him for the difference.

As an illustration, if the house was worth €350,000 and the land was worth €500,000, you would have to give your brother €150,000 to discharge his entitlement.

Oftentimes, this can be done using monies from the estate.

For example, if your mother’s estate also included cash in the sum of €300,000 that was to be divided up equally between you both, you could use your share of €150,000 to discharge your brother’s entitlement.

In instances where the estate lacks the funds, the beneficiary seeking the greater share can attempt to buy out the interest of the other beneficiaries for cash consideration though a deed of family arrangement.

A deed of family arrangement is where family members who are beneficiaries of the will, or those who have a legal entitlement in cases of intestacy, decide between themselves how to divide up the estate.

This division does not have to align with what is set out in the will, nor does it have to comply with the rules of intestacy.

A deed of family arrangement requires unanimous agreement from all parties.

This may be a suitable option for you and your brother given that you have mutually agreed to amend the will.

You and your brother can enter into a deed of family arrangement, enabling you to swap entitlements and discharge the difference in his entitlement with cash.

It must be noted that you should always seek advice from a tax consultant before entering into a deed of family arrangement as it could have a negative impact on the charge of Capital Acquisitions Tax.

I would also recommend consulting a solicitor for legal advice before signing a deed of family arrangement.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

