Thousands of farmers rally saying they are being regulated out of business

The four regional rallies led by the Irish Farmer's Association on Friday should be clear to the Government that anger is building amongst farmers on the ground, the organisation's President Tim Cullinane said.

“The clear message from the thousands who turned out is that farmers are frustrated and angry at the way they are being treated by our Government,” he said, adding that politics was playing a part in their frustrations. “Farmers won’t accept being offered up as a sacrificial lamb to the Green Party to keep the Government in office.”

Farmers joined rallies in Cavan, Roscommon, Portlaoise and Cork today looking to negotiate a plan at farm level with Government that safeguards the viability of farmers. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

The Save Irish Farming rallies took place in Cavan, Roscommon, Portlaoise and Cork and saw thousands of farmers voice their anger.

The IFA President said growing regulations and policies are not taking into account the incomes for farmers. Mr Cullinane said farmers want to play their part in taking action against climate change but said the overall economic impact of any changes must be taken into consideration.

IFA President Tim Cullinan started by leading farmers in Cavan town

Some of the tractors taking part in the IFA protest in Cork city. Picture: David Keane.

Up to five thousand farmers were on the streets of Cork city centre on Friday night as IFA President Tim Cullinan led farmers across the country, warning that production cuts to the sector would be very damaging. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

“Farmers feel that our Government wants to regulate them out of business. Every policy, including those on climate action, CAP and the Nitrates Action Plan, is designed to reduce production,” he said.

“Farm families are being subjected to policies driven by regulation, restriction and reduction without any heed to its impact on farm family income and overall economic impact. Farmers are aware of climate action and are willing to play their part,” he said.

“Farmers cannot understand why our Government flatly refuse to sit down with their elected leaders to make a plan for the sector that will allay their concerns and give them confidence that there is a long-term future for farming. If there’s a forum for employers and unions on the future of the economy, there’s no reason why there cannot be one for farming,” he said.

Mr Cullinan said farmers have been unfairly targeted in the climate debate. "There is little or no consideration given to the role farmers play in climate action, and in sequestering carbon in particular."

Thomas (6), Saoirse (7) and Bridin Dorgan (3) came our in support of farm families on Grand Parade Cork City during the IFA Rally. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Farmers and a tractorcade led by IFA President Tim Cullinan march to the department of agriculture office Roscommon town this morning, as he led farmers across the country today, warning that production cuts to the sector would be very damaging. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Tractors convoy down past Brown Thomas on Patricks street, as thousands turned out on Grand Parade Cork city to hear speakers, as IFA President Tim Cullinan led farmers across the country. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

“Now they tell us that when they are able to count the carbon farmers are removing from the atmosphere, the State is planning to steal those carbon credits,” he said.

“Those who want to regulate farmers out of business refuse to acknowledge that there will be carbon leakage from reducing production in Ireland. The global population is due to increase from 7.5bn to 10bn by 2050. If food is not produced in Ireland, it will have to be produced in other countries with a higher carbon footprint,” he said.