Funding for landowners to maintain walks

Funding will be provided to 400 extra landowners to maintain walking trails on their lands, after Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys announced the addition of 31 new trails to her Department’s Walks Scheme.

The boost for outdoor recreation and rural tourism brings to more than 2,400 the number of landowners involved.

It brings to 80 trails the number of trails operated by the Department in conjunction with local development companies and landowners.

The 31 new trails across 13 counties include several in Munster, opening up the countryside to walkers, hikers and tourists.

The 50km Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí from Kealkill to Millstreet in Co Cork is a section of the Beara-Breifne Way, involving the Cork West Cork Development Co and 16 landowners.

In Co Kerry, North & East Kerry Development (NEKD) is involved with 80 landowners in the 178km Dingle Way starting and finishing in Tralee.

NEKD and 10 landowners manage the 48km North Kerry Way from Tralee to Ballyheigue. And NEKD is involved with three landowners in the three Glanageenty loop walks totalling 19.5km, located between Castleisland and Tralee.

Also in Co Kerry, South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) is working with four landowners in the 13.6lm Pound and Knockeenawaddra Loop walk.

SKDP is working with 11 landowners in the 7km Pound and Knockeenawaddra Loop, near Portmagee, also in the far west of the Iveragh Peninsula.

SKDP is working with seven landowners in the Caher Marsh walk near Castlemaine Harbour, and with 10 landowners in the Emlagh Loop and Reenroe Cliff Walk overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay.

SKDP and seven landowners are involved in the nearby 13 km Keel Uphill Downhill Loop.

The Rural and Community Development Department’s Walks Scheme also now includes seven walks in Co Limerick involving Ballyhoura Development and landowners.

They are the Ballyhoura Way (17 landowners); the 10km Slieveragh Loop near Kilfinane (two landowners); the 13km Molanna Loop Walk near Glenosheen (15 landowners); the 10km Darragh Hills Loop near Kilfinane (three landowners); the 5km Attychrann Loop near Mitchelstown (two landowners); the nearby 6km Glounreagh Loop (two landowners); and the 13km Paradise Hill hike near Anglesborough (two landowners).

Also new in the Walks Scheme are two walks managed by the Waterford LEADER Partnership. They are the 115km St Declan's Way involving 45 landowners located between Cashel in Co Tipperary and Ardmore in Co Waterford; and the 5km Anne Valley Walk involving 13 landowners located near Dunhill.

There are also three walks added in Co Galway, two in Co Kilkenny, two in Co Sligo and one each in Cos Cavan, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Roscommon, and Wicklow.

Additional funding will also be provided to the local development companies for the salaries of eight new Rural Recreation Officers, in addition to the 13 already in place. They play a vital role in delivering the Walks Scheme and developing the outdoor recreation sector locally.

Minister Humphreys, who made the announcements during a visit to officially open St Declan’s Way in Co Waterford, also published a review of the Walks Scheme, which sets out a number of recommendations that will be implemented in consultation with key stakeholders.

It is recommended that landowner payments are retained at the current rate (€13.50 per hour, half paid upfront annually, half paid six months later). Payments to landowners totalled just over €2m in 2020, averaging €1,022 per participant.

The Walks Scheme total direct costs for 2020 were €2.9m, including materials, which are funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister Humphreys said, “We are indebted to our farmers and other landowners throughout the country that facilitate access to these wonderful trails and who now, through this scheme, are being funded to maintain the walks to the high standard we have all come to expect.

She said she is committed to expanding the Walks Scheme so that more communities can reap the benefits, and increasing the number of Rural Recreation Officers.

The Walks Scheme was launched in 2008 to facilitate the development and maintenance of key walking trails by private landholders. Fáilte Ireland is also involved in the scheme.

IFA National Hill Farming Chairman Flor McCarthy welcomed the announcement of 31 new walking trails being added, saying the scheme has been critical in developing recreational tourism in peripheral areas and supporting farmers in creating walking routes. He called on Minister Humphreys to expand the scheme to 150 trails, and to increase the labour rate for farmers who maintain the walks.

He welcomed the recent launch of pilot insurance legislation to cover landowners in the event of an accident. The pilot covers two areas, Ben Sleibhe in Co Galway and the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry.

Minister Heather Humphreys also recently announced extra funding for 33 recreation sites operated by Coillte, for upgrade of pathways, trails, access roads, boardwalks, car parks, and toilet facilities. Over 18m individual visits are made to Coillte forests annually.