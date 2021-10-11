Most farms have strong feed surpluses but 8% have significant deficits

Planning and budgeting for both the quantity and quality of winter fodder available on farms is becoming an increasingly important activity.

It has now become part of managing the impact of changing weather patterns and mitigating the impacts of climate change on farms.

That’s the view of Teagasc, whose advisers have in recent weeks completed almost 650 winter fodder budgets for dry-stock and dairy clients to promote better feed security planning on livestock farms.

A secure national winter picture was revealed in the initiative, but 8% of farms were found to have significant fodder deficits.

Farmers in the drystock sector reported a projected fodder surplus of about 29%, while dairy farms were similarly well placed at around 18% overall surplus. Dairy farms in the Midland North-East region have the smallest surplus, equivalent to 5-7 days feeding in winter, but an improvement from 2020.

Improved feed reserves were reported from dairy farms in other regions which Teagasc described as a positive development. Drystock farms in all regions recorded strong feed surpluses.

Previous experience of fodder shortages showed that farms with deficits of greater than 20% at the onset of winter faced significant practical and financial difficulties feeding their stock.

Despite the overall positive position reported in this survey, 7% of dairy farms and 12% of drystock farms had a deficit greater than 20% of winter requirements.

There was no clear pattern of scale, location, or enterprise to characterise farms with greater than 20% feed deficits.

Teagasc said this indicated that individual farm management decisions, and not weather or land type issues, may be the primary factor determining feed budget balances.

Joe Patton, Teagasc Survey Co-Ordinator said the survey showed all regions are in a quite good position for feed stocks.

There were some regional issues with growth rate at certain times of the year, but overall farmers have managed winter feed stocks very well.

“Teagasc recommends carrying a rolling winter feed surplus of 25-30% to insulate against weather shocks and many farms are near that level,” he said.

Micheal O’Leary, Teagasc PastureBase, said autumn grass growth and grazing conditions have been excellent for most regions.

“Farmers should plan now to extend the grazing season while making sure to meet closing grass cover targets. This will help to reduce overall winter feed demand,” he said.

Dermot McCarthy, Head of Advisory Services in Teagasc, said this year’s survey indicates that nationally its client farms are secure for winter feed but there is always variation around the average.

“We would encourage more farmers to complete their own fodder budgets before winter starts,” he said, adding that Teagasc advisers are available to help.