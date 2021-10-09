Minister rules out grants to buy drones for herding and farm management

Minister says it is not possible to add drones to list of investment items already available under TAMS
Some farmers have begun using aerial drones to herd sheep and other animals and also to monitor and manage their land. Picture: iStock

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 07:00
Alan Healy

The Minister for Agriculture has ruled out including drones in the TAMS programme to help farmers herd animals and manage flocks.

In the Dáil, former Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary asked the current minister Charlie McConalogue if he will consider the inclusion of drone purchase in the TAMS programme to assist eligible farmers in herd and flock management, in land management and in farm security.

"There are a wide variety of items available under the suite of seven measures under TAMS. However, funding for drone purchase to assist eligible farmers in herd and flock management, in land management and in farm security is not included," he said in a written response.

Some farmers have begun using aerial drones to herd sheep and other animals and also to monitor and manage their land.

"To date, total expenditure under the seven measures of the TAMS, including transitional expenditure, has reached in excess of €311m with commitments of an additional €145m made to scheme participants who have yet to draw down those grants."

The Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes provide grants to build or improve farm buildings and equipment. Some 44,273 applications have been approved under the scheme. 

Outstanding liabilities

The minister said all outstanding approvals represent potential outstanding liabilities for the Department and they must have a budget in place to pay these claims. "As a result, it is not possible to consider adding additional items such as drones to the comprehensive list of investment items already available under TAMS," he said.

In a separate reply on TAMS to Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, the Minister said farmers with a 12-month approval have the option of applying for a six months extension. 

"The extension will only be granted for structures and fixed investments where work has commenced. The application for an extension must be lodged together with documentary evidence to the online system between the start of the eighth month and before the end of the eleventh month following the original date of approval to join the scheme."

"Payments cannot issue until the approved works have been completed and a payment claim is submitted," the minister said.

Mr Kehoe TD had asked if a new entrant farmer approved for TAMS for a milking parlour could extend the expiry date on the drawdown given that they have not yet secured a contract with any dairy supplier.

