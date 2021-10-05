Sheep Report: Market for lamb remains strong as finishers continue to benefit

The trade for lambs has continued to strengthen this week with processors under more pressure to ensure sufficient intake to meet the market demand.

The processors have increased their prices by a further 5 cents/kg to range 600-620 cents/kg with the majority of the processors offering suppliers at the lower end of the range.

The supply of lambs has tightened which has helped to strengthen the floor of the trade and the processors continue to have to pay over their quotes to get sufficient.

Suppliers are reporting that the processors are paying 20-25 cents/kg over the quotes to get supplies this week.

The market for lamb remain strong and finishers continue to benefit in a year that has become a record maker on returns for finishers. The overall tighter supply is the result of the exodus from sheep farming over recent years of low prices and poor returns with the costs continuing to increase.

The live sales at the marts are also stronger this week with entries about the same as previous weeks.

There was 620 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the trade was livelier than in recent weeks and the tops of the butchers' lambs sold for €93 over.

The leading price was €144 paid for a pen of eight butchers' lambs weighing 51 kgs. A pen of eight weighing 53 kgs sold for €143, while a pen of 21 weighing 56 kgs made €141 and a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs sold for €140. The factory type lambs sold for up to €82 over.