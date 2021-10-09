63-acre Limerick residential farm set for October auction date

Going under the hammer with GVM Auctioneers later this month is a 63-acre residential holding in the townland of Ballinschoola, Herbertstown, Co Limerick.

The auction will take place at GVM’s city-centre offices on 25/26 Glentworth Street in Limerick at 3pm on Thursday, October 21, with an online auction going ahead simultaneously.

According to selling agent Tom Crosse, this holding is “truly exceptional”, located on the main road that links Hospital with Limerick City. It is between the N20 and N24, approximately 20km southeast of the city centre.

“It’s in a good location too,” says Tom. “That would be strong farming country… There’s been a lot of interest in it so far – land is going very well.” The land quality, in the main, is good according to the selling agents. It is well laid out in easily managed divisions. It’s well watered and fenced and is ideal for beef, dairying or equestrian use – all of which sectors are well represented locally.

There is a good range of outbuildings with the farm. These include a three-column hay barn with lean-to, a cattle crush, a machinery shed and numerous additional ancillary out-offices.

The residence is a three-bedroom bungalow in good condition throughout. Accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. It features oil-fired central heating and double-glazed UPVC windows.

“The bungalow is about 30 years old,” says Tom. “It needs a bit of renovation work but in sound condition.” Ordinarily, one might expect such a property to be divided into two lots – one with the land and yard and the other with the house but the layout isn’t conducive to such subdivision. The house will add value to the holding, however, as an asset that one could rent out or live in.

Those wishing to attend the auction in person must pre-register with the agents. Anyone wishing to make online bids, meanwhile (at the online auction on lslauctions.com), will have to register at least three days before the auction date and pay a bidding deposit.

The price expectation is in the region of €650,000. At €10,300 per acre, it would certainly appear to represent strong value for money. But, as always with an auction, the real value of the property will be revealed on the day.