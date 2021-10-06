Residential 92-acre farm in East Cork attracting strong interest

There is also a bungalow on site that is habitable but in need of modernisation
The holding is in the townland of Kilcounty, just 10km north of the village of Killeagh, in East Cork

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 13:12
Conor Power

Midleton-based auctioneer David Keane is currently selling an interesting holding in the townland of Kilcounty, just 10km north of the village of Killeagh, in East Cork and convenient to Midleton and Youghal.

“There are about 13 acres of that in forestry with the premiums fully drawn at this stage,” says David. “One side of it has extensive road frontage and the other side of it has a stream that runs the full length of the farm and the narrow strip of forestry runs alongside it.” 

For the most part, however, the farm consists of high-quality permanent pastures: “There’s no waste with it,” says David, “and it’s suitable to any farming enterprise.” There is an old farmyard on the property, which includes a number of useful outbuildings, as well as cattle handling facilities.

There is also a bungalow on site. This is a dwelling dating back approximately 40 years. It is habitable but in need of modernisation, according to the selling agent. The living area consists of approximately 1,500 ft2 and accommodation includes kitchen, dining room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

“The house can be sold either with the farm or without it,” says David. “The house is in need of modernisation and it’s an executor sale… The way house prices are going, it’s a great buy.” 

The price expectation is over €12,000/acre for the land and interest has been quite good so far, according to the selling agents. With demand for housing reaching very strong levels and the move into the country locations becoming ever more popular since Lockdown, the house on half an acre or so is already under offer with a price expectation in the region of €185,000.

