Residential 92-acre farm in East Cork attracting strong interest

Midleton-based auctioneer David Keane is currently selling an interesting holding in the townland of Kilcounty, just 10km north of the village of Killeagh, in East Cork and convenient to Midleton and Youghal.

“There are about 13 acres of that in forestry with the premiums fully drawn at this stage,” says David. “One side of it has extensive road frontage and the other side of it has a stream that runs the full length of the farm and the narrow strip of forestry runs alongside it.”